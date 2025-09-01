UP brings out draft policy to boost electronics, smartphone manufacturing

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning on boosting electronics and smartphone manufacturing in the Noida region, in line with its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

It aims to provide various incentives to relevant domestic and global investors, such as subsidies on capital investment, stamp and electricity duty exemptions, and interest grants.

The state’s IT and electronics department has drafted the ‘UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 2025’, a senior official said. It will be implemented after receiving approval from the cabinet.

The policy targets $50 billion worth of electronics production in the next five years, along with a million job opportunities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing the draft, said the policy will attract foreign investment, reduce import dependence, promote domestic value addition and help save foreign exchange. He added that India ranks as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with UP contributing 60 per cent of the domestic output. Along with the policy, the state will also offer top up incentives along with the Centre’s electronic component manufacturing provisions. Recently, the Centre had approved the establishment of a ₹417 crore electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) under the EMC 2.0 scheme in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Noida), to be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).