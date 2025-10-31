Home / Industry / News / US FDA's new biosimilar norms to attract more players, fast-track mkt entry

US FDA's new biosimilar norms to attract more players, fast-track mkt entry

Indian cos like Biocon, DRL, Intas, Lupin stand to benefit from the proposed move

Indian companies — with their cost-efficient R&D and manufacturing base — are well positioned to capture a greater share of the opportunity | | Image: Bloomberg
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Indian biotechnology companies stand to gain significantly from the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new draft guidelines designed to reduce costs and accelerate approval of biosimilars — lower-cost, near-replicas of complex biologic drugs.
 
The new framework, which proposes cutting back on human clinical trials for certain biosimilars, could sharply shorten development timelines and enhance affordability for patients in the US.
 
“This progressive move will enable faster go-to-market for high-quality, affordable biologic therapies for patients battling cancer, diabetes, and other chronic conditions,” said Shreehas Tambe, Managing Director, Biocon Biologics. “It will also reduce development costs for biosimilars.”
 
Lower costs and faster approvals
 
Under the proposed norms, companies will be able to rely more on analytical and functional studies to demonstrate similarity with reference biologics, instead of conducting large-scale comparative efficacy trials (CES) — the most expensive and time-consuming part of biosimilar development.
 
The FDA now recommends that a Comparative Analytical Assessment (CAA) supported by pharmacokinetic (PK) and immunogenicity data will often be sufficient for approval.
 
“This latest FDA guidance is a significant positive for the industry as it sharply lowers development costs and accelerates timelines for biosimilars,” said Umang Vohra, Global CEO, Cipla. “Companies will no longer need to invest $40–90 million for approval, which substantially reduces the burden of proving similarity.”
 
Expanding India’s role in global biosimilars
 
Analysts expect the draft guidance to broaden participation in the US biosimilar market, currently dominated by Western players.
 
Indian companies — with their cost-efficient R&D and manufacturing base — are well positioned to capture a greater share of the opportunity. According to IQVIA, around 118 biologics worth $232 billion are set to lose patent protection between 2025 and 2034.
 
Key beneficiaries include Biocon, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin, with Biocon particularly well placed due to its fully integrated biosimilar capabilities.
 
Nuvama analysts estimate that if finalised, the new framework could reduce development timelines from 8–9 years to as little as 4–5 years, materially lowering costs and enabling quicker product launches.
 
Indian industry welcomes FDA reforms
 
Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), said the new guidelines will simplify interchangeability rules and open new pathways for Indian firms to expand into the large-molecule biologics space.
 
“India already has nearly 130 approved biosimilars, and over the next seven years, more than 55 blockbuster drugs are expected to lose exclusivity in the US,” Jain said. “These reforms will strengthen the US–India partnership in improving healthcare access and affordability.”
 
A $100-billion opportunity
 
The US biologics market, estimated at around $100 billion, remains the largest in the world. With the FDA’s draft guidance now open for industry discussion, analysts expect heightened investments and faster market entry by Indian players.
 
If finalised, the guidelines could position India as a key global hub for biosimilar innovation — much like it became for generic pharmaceuticals two decades ago.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US FDAbiosimilarbiosimilar drugsbiosimilarsBioconDr Reddy's LabsDr Reddy’sIndian pharma

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

