Apple India hits record revenue in Sept quarter on strong iPhone sales

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Apple set an all-time revenue record in India for the September quarter, driven by strong iPhone sales, as the American technology giant’s overall sales revenue reached $102.5 billion globally.
“We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, on Thursday.
“We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India,” he said in an earnings call.
The quarter also saw an all-time revenue record from Apple’s services. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.”
Cook said Apple entered the festival season with a strong retail presence. “Turning to retail, we’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China.”
Kevan Parekh, chief financial officer of Apple, said: “iPhone revenue was $49 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family. iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India.”
The iPhone active installed base grew to an “all-time high” and Apple set a September quarter record for upgraders, he said.
According to International Data Corporation, Apple’s shipments grew 21.5 per cent year-on-year to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025 in India. iPhone 16 was the most-shipped model in India, making up 4 per cent of overall shipments in the country.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.