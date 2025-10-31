Apple India hits record revenue in Sept quarter on strong iPhone sales

Apple set an all-time revenue record in India for the September quarter, driven by strong iPhone sales, as the American technology giant’s overall sales revenue reached $102.5 billion globally.

“We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, on Thursday.

“We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India,” he said in an earnings call.

The quarter also saw an all-time revenue record from Apple’s services. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.” Cook said Apple entered the festival season with a strong retail presence. “Turning to retail, we’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China.”