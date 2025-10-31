Home / Industry / News / Spyware attacks on Indian corporates surge 273% in H1 2025: Kaspersky

Spyware attacks on Indian corporates surge 273% in H1 2025: Kaspersky

Kaspersky blocked over 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations in H1 2025 - a 273% year-on-year spike - as attackers increasingly target corporate data and IP assets

Spyware is a stealth software program that secretly installs itself on a user’s device to collect confidential information without consent | Photo: Bloomberg
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Spyware attacks targeting Indian corporates have more than doubled in a year, signalling an alarming escalation in cyber threats against businesses. Between January and June 2025, over 200,000 spyware attacks were blocked by Kaspersky’s enterprise security solutions, marking a 273 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
 
According to the global cybersecurity firm, the surge in targeted spyware campaigns reflects a growing focus on India’s corporate sector, which houses a massive trove of sensitive business and financial data.
 
“Spyware is increasingly targeting corporate India because that’s where the data goldmine lies — sensitive deals, financial flows, and intellectual property,” said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky. “India today is home to global multinationals, a flourishing startup scene, and a booming fintech sector. This mix creates a treasure trove of data that attackers want to capture — for profit, surveillance, or competitive advantage.”
 
What spyware does and why it’s dangerous
 
Spyware is a stealth software program that secretly installs itself on a user’s device to collect confidential information without consent. Unlike typical malware, spyware does not usually damage the operating system but instead monitors and records user activity — including keystrokes, screen captures, browsing habits, and login credentials.
 
Such attacks can compromise passwords, PINs, account details, and personal communications, leading to major privacy breaches and corporate espionage.
 
Commercial spyware: a growing global threat
 
Kaspersky’s report also flagged the rise of commercial spyware, a form of “legal malware” sold to governments and law enforcement agencies but increasingly misused against private organisations.
 
These sophisticated tools can intercept messages, track locations, eavesdrop on calls, and erase traces of their presence — often through zero-click vulnerabilities, meaning users don’t have to click on any links or attachments to get infected.
 
India’s spyware exposure widens
 
The report showed that spyware incidents against Indian businesses rose from 58,578 in H1 2024 to 2,18,479 in H1 2025, underscoring how cybercriminals are scaling their operations.
 
“The fact that spyware campaigns exploit both cutting-edge and older unpatched systems shows how persistent these actors are,” Singh added. “This is where threat intelligence becomes essential — helping organisations understand which spyware tools are active, how they operate, and where defences should be strengthened.”
 
Strengthening enterprise defences
 
Security analysts note that the sharp rise in spyware incidents calls for proactive cybersecurity investments, especially in sectors handling sensitive data like finance, healthcare, and technology.
 
Experts recommend stronger endpoint protection, employee awareness programmes, real-time monitoring, and zero-trust architecture to mitigate such attacks.
   

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

