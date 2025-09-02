Home / Industry / News / US tariffs: India eyes Russia, Netherlands for pharma exports' growth

India's pharmaceutical industry is currently exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs of up to 50% but the sector has been on edge due to the uncertainty surrounding the situation

The Indian government has been in talks with pharmaceutical groups to focus on increasing UK exports following a free trade agreement with the country.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
India plans to increase pharmaceutical exports to Russia, the Netherlands and Brazil, according to two industry sources aware of the matter, aiming to expand its presence beyond the United States, its largest market, amid tariff-related concerns.

The U.S. accounts for slightly more than a third of India's pharmaceutical exports, primarily consisting of cheaper generic versions of popular drugs. Sales in the country rose 20% to approximately $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

"India wants to increase exports to other markets, and we believe there is scope for growth in Russia, Brazil, the Netherlands, and parts of Europe," one of the sources said.

"The idea is to diversify our export chain and increase market share in other countries."

The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The United Kingdom is India's second-largest export market, with $914 million in sales, followed by Brazil with $778 million.

Exports to the Netherlands and Russia stood at $616 million and $577 million, respectively, in fiscal 2025, according to government data.

ADDITIONAL, NOT SUBSTITUTE

With the existing manufacturing capacity of Indian drugmakers, there is potential to increase exports to newer markets by 20%, the sources noted.

However, newer markets cannot substitute revenue from the U.S., which will always be crucial for India, the sources said, adding that the aim was to "identify additional markets for growth".

India hopes to discuss regulatory challenges in these markets at the upcoming International Pharmaceutical Exhibition in New Delhi, which will also be attended by global regulatory stakeholders, they added.

"We cannot increase exports overnight... so there will be discussions on regulatory challenges in these countries," the first source said.

India is expecting a "significant boost" in procurement of generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients by the UK's National Health Service, according to government data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

