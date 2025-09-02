Home / Industry / News / India's power output hits fastest growth in 5 months on industrial boost

India's power output hits fastest growth in 5 months on industrial boost

The sustained growth in renewable energy capacity has aided in lowering India's dependence on coal for power generation this year

electricity, power sector
Electricity usage has tapered this year due to a broader industrial slowdown and heavy rains weighing on cooling demand, but had started to recover in July
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's power generation in August rose at its fastest pace since March, data from the federal grid operator showed, as manufacturing activity accelerated due to strong demand. The 4 per cent increase in electricity output last month helped boost coal-fired power generation for the first time in five months on an annualised basis, daily analysis of Grid India data showed.  The sustained growth in renewable energy capacity has aided in lowering India's dependence on coal for power generation this year. Coal typically accounts for about three-quarters of annual electricity generation. Power demand during the September and December quarters is expected to be higher after a weak June quarter, as the monsoon subsides this month and industrial activity picks up, said Vikram V, vice president of corporate ratings at Moody's unit ICRA.  India's manufacturing activity in August rose to the highest level since February 2008. Industries account for half of domestic power consumption. Electricity usage has tapered this year due to a broader industrial slowdown and heavy rains weighing on cooling demand, but had started to recover in July.  "If not for the rains, the power demand growth would have been much higher in August," Vikram said. The share of coal in power generation rose to 64.8 per cent in August, Grid India data showed, increasing from 64.3 per cent in July, which marked a five-year low.A 23 per cent rise in generation from renewable sources such as solar and wind, and a 9 per cent annual growth in hydropower generation accounted for the majority of growth in power output to 161.24 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the data showed.  India added a record 25.4 GW of new solar and wind capacity in the first seven months of 2025 and plans to increase non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What is Vikram 32-bit processor? India's first indigenous space chip

World trusts India, is ready to build semiconductor future here: Modi

Semicon 2025: PM Modi receives first Made in India Vikram 32-bit processor

India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

Premium

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Topics :Power generationwind power generationelectricity sectorelectricity in IndiaPower output

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story