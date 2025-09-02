World trusts India, is ready to build semiconductor future here: Modi

Highlighting India’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the world trusts India, believes in India, and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.

Speaking at Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, PM Modi noted the presence of delegations from over 40 countries, calling it a clear signal of global faith in India’s capabilities. He assured that India is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the potential $1 trillion semiconductor economy.

‘Oil is black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’

PM Modi underlined the importance of semiconductors as a driver of global growth. “Oil is black gold, but chips are digital diamonds,” he said. “Oil once shaped economic trends, but in the 21st century, the semiconductor chip—small in size but immense in power—will fuel the world’s major trends.”

The PM also pointed to India's robust growth trajectory. Referring to the 7.8 per cent GDP growth in Q1 FY26, he said the country had once again outperformed expectations across sectors despite global uncertainties. Growth in semiconductor sector 'certain' PM Modi said streamlined processes and strong incentives will ensure growth in the sector. "Initiatives such as the chip-to-startup programme and the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme are already in place. We are now preparing to revamp the DLI scheme to make it even more effective," he said. The Prime Minister emphasised that 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor design talent is Indian, adding that the country's youth is "the biggest human factory of semiconductor growth".