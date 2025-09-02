Home / Industry / News / World trusts India, is ready to build semiconductor future here: Modi

World trusts India, is ready to build semiconductor future here: Modi

At Semicon India 2025, PM Modi said the world trusts India to build the semiconductor future, highlighting reforms, incentives, and youth talent powering the $1 trillion chip market

modi, semicon
PM Modi said work on India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) Phase 2 is progressing steadily.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Highlighting India’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the world trusts India, believes in India, and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.
 
Speaking at Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, PM Modi noted the presence of delegations from over 40 countries, calling it a clear signal of global faith in India’s capabilities. He assured that India is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the potential $1 trillion semiconductor economy.

‘Oil is black gold, but chips are digital diamonds’

PM Modi underlined the importance of semiconductors as a driver of global growth. “Oil is black gold, but chips are digital diamonds,” he said. “Oil once shaped economic trends, but in the 21st century, the semiconductor chip—small in size but immense in power—will fuel the world’s major trends.”
 
The PM also pointed to India’s robust growth trajectory. Referring to the 7.8 per cent GDP growth in Q1 FY26, he said the country had once again outperformed expectations across sectors despite global uncertainties.

Growth in semiconductor sector ‘certain’

PM Modi said streamlined processes and strong incentives will ensure growth in the sector. “Initiatives such as the chip-to-startup programme and the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme are already in place. We are now preparing to revamp the DLI scheme to make it even more effective,” he said. 
 
The Prime Minister emphasised that 20 per cent of the world’s semiconductor design talent is Indian, adding that the country’s youth is “the biggest human factory of semiconductor growth".

‘Groundwork is done, now it is time to deliver’

PM Modi said work on India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) Phase 2 is progressing steadily. “The design is ready, the groundwork is aligned, and now it is time to deliver,” he said, stressing that government policies are designed for the long term to secure India’s leadership in the semiconductor industry.
 
He also highlighted the role of state governments, encouraging them to engage in healthy competition to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Semicon India 2025

The three-day summit, jointly organised by ISM and SEMI from September 2–4, aims to provide a platform for global leaders, innovators, academia, policymakers, and the wider electronics ecosystem to shape the future of semiconductors in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's fashion retailers face shortages as Bangladesh import curbs bite

Premium

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Govt allows production of ethanol from sugarcane juice syrup, molasses

Premium

Dixon's 196% leap puts Indian firms in command of smartphone output

Premium

Indian CEOs cautious about private investment revival, says BS poll

Topics :Narendra Modisemiconductorsemiconductor industryNarendra Modi speechBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story