Coal output from captive, commercial mines jumps 12% in Apr-Aug FY26

The output of dry fuel from captive and commercial mines was recorded at 66.07 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

coal mines
In August coal production from captive and commercial mines was recorded at 14.43 million tonnes, while dispatches reached 15.07 million tonnes.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Coal production from captive and commercial mines across the country rose by 11.88 per cent year-on-year to 73.92 million tonnes (MT) during April-August period of the current fiscal year.

The output of dry fuel from captive and commercial mines was recorded at 66.07 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The cumulative figures for the financial year 2025-26 up to August reflect a strong year-on-year growth, with production rising by 11.88 per cent and dispatches increasing by 9.12 per cent compared to the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The increased output reflects higher operational efficiency and more effective utilisation of mining capacity across the sector.

In August coal production from captive and commercial mines was recorded at 14.43 million tonnes, while dispatches reached 15.07 million tonnes.

The government attributed the sector's improved performance to a series of strategic policy measures, rigorous monitoring, and consistent support to stakeholders. These efforts have played a key role in accelerating operational approvals and expanding production capabilities, thereby driving overall growth in coal output and dispatches.

The coal ministry has reiterated its dedication to fully realising the potential of captive and commercial coal mining. Moving forward, the emphasis will be on maintaining consistent production, reducing supply interruptions, and making a substantial contribution to the country's rising energy needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :coal outputcoal industryCommercial coal mining

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

