Coal output from captive, commercial mines jumps 12% in Apr-Aug FY26

Coal production from captive and commercial mines across the country rose by 11.88 per cent year-on-year to 73.92 million tonnes (MT) during April-August period of the current fiscal year.

The output of dry fuel from captive and commercial mines was recorded at 66.07 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The cumulative figures for the financial year 2025-26 up to August reflect a strong year-on-year growth, with production rising by 11.88 per cent and dispatches increasing by 9.12 per cent compared to the same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The increased output reflects higher operational efficiency and more effective utilisation of mining capacity across the sector.