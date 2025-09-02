What is Vikram 32-bit processor? India's first indigenous space chip

India unveiled its first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, the Vikram 3201, at the Semicon India 2025 conference on Tuesday. Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , marking what officials described as a milestone in the country’s push towards semiconductor self-reliance.

Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in partnership with the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, the Vikram 3201 is built to withstand the extreme conditions of space missions, including temperatures from –55 degrees Celsius to +125 degrees Celsius.

What is the Vikram 32-bit Processor?

In the simplest terms, Vikram 3201 is a semiconductor microprocessor. Unlike processors in everyday devices like smartphones or laptops, this one is designed specifically for rockets and satellites.

The Vikram 3201 marks the first time India has indigenously designed and fabricated a processor of this scale and specification for launch vehicle avionics. It is an upgrade to Vikram 1601, a 16-bit processor that has powered Isro’s launch vehicles since 2009. What will the Vikram 32-bit Processor do? The chip's job is to handle navigation, control, and mission management in launch vehicles, performing the split-second calculations needed to keep rockets stable and on course. Because space environments are harsh, the chip is manufactured to military-grade standards and rigorously tested to ensure it can keep working in extreme heat, cold, vibration, and radiation.

From 16-bit to 32-bit: Why the upgrade matters The Vikram 3201 builds on Isro’s earlier Vikram 1601, a 16-bit processor that has powered India’s launch vehicles since 2009. Unlike its predecessor, the new chip supports 64-bit floating-point operations, Ada programming language compatibility, and features on-chip 1553B bus interfaces for reliable communication during missions. The new version brings: 32-bit architecture: This enables it to handle more data at once, with greater precision. 64-bit floating-point operations: This is critical for accurate trajectory and guidance calculations. Support for the Ada programming language: This is widely used in safety-critical aerospace systems.

On-chip communication interfaces (1553B bus): This allows the chip to connect seamlessly with other avionics modules in a rocket. It is fabricated using 180-nanometre CMOS technology at SCL’s facility in Chandigarh — a process node that, while modest by consumer electronics standards, is proven reliable for aerospace-grade applications. Has Vikram 3201 been tested in space? Yes. The Vikram 3201 has already been tested in space. It was flown aboard the PSLV-C60 mission, where it powered the Mission Management Computer on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4). Its successful in-orbit validation gave Isro the confidence to move towards wider adoption.

Earlier this year, on March 5, 2025, the first production lots of Vikram 3201 and another processor, Kalpana 3201, were formally handed over by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to Isro Chairman Dr V Narayanan. Kalpana is a 32-bit SPARC V8 RISC microprocessor designed for compatibility with open-source toolchains, offering a different design approach but serving the same goal of indigenous capability. Why it matters? Space-grade processors are not off-the-shelf commercial products; they must withstand radiation, extreme temperatures, and the vibrations of launch. Until now, India depended on foreign processors for many critical missions. With Vikram 3201, India achieves autonomy in this domain, reducing reliance on exports and supply chain disruptions. It is also a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Building indigenous software and tools To further reduce reliance on imports, Isro has also developed a complete ecosystem around Vikram 3201. This includes Ada compilers, assemblers, linkers, simulators, and integrated development environments. A C compiler is also under development to expand programming flexibility. This integrated ecosystem ensures that India controls both the hardware and the development tools needed for mission-critical applications. In addition to Vikram 3201, Isro also introduced four other indigenous devices aimed at miniaturising launch vehicle avionics: Two variants of Reconfigurable Data Acquisition Systems (RDAS)

A Relay Driver IC

A Multi-Channel Low Drop-out Regulator IC Together, these components reduce India’s dependence on imported electronics for launch vehicles.