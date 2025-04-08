US tops India's pharma exports with $9.8 bn share in April-Feb FY25

The United States emerged as the top nation with over 36 per cent share of India’s pharmaceutical exports at $9.8 billion for the April to February period in 2024–25. With the US administration expected to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, exporters are working on diversifying markets.

The US market posted a 14 per cent growth despite a large base in April–February FY25, showed data shared by the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

Speaking to Business Standard, Bhavin Mehta, vice-chairman of Pharmexcil and also whole-time director of Kilitch Drugs, said that it is not very easy to penetrate new markets. “The minimum gestation period to penetrate a new market is one and a half to two years at least. Even if exporters start work on a war footing today, it would not be until 2026 that we will see something on the ground,” he said, adding that Pharmexcil has started to undertake a risk-based assessment of the export markets.

As such, meetings between exporters and senior government officials are expected to happen later this month. The idea is to de-risk the export business, and the obvious focus countries would be in Africa and Latin America, said one Gujarat-based exporter. “However, even big pharma firms would try to de-risk their business and increase share in emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, and ASEAN. It is not going to be easy for small and mid-sized exporters like us to compete with the larger players, as they have the advantage of economies of scale,” he added, requesting anonymity. Pharmexcil has identified Africa as a “thrust” area, Mehta said, adding that last week Pharmexcil led a delegation to three African countries — Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Zambia.

Mehta said that India’s pharma exports have grown by 6.95 per cent to $26.78 billion between April and February of 2024–25. The March numbers are yet to come in, and exports for the full year would be around $27 billion. The US, Europe, and Africa are the largest export regions for India, together constituting almost 70 per cent of total exports from the country. The European Union and Africa will be the next focus markets for Indian exporters, he felt. While exports to the EU have grown by a modest 2.72 per cent, exports to Africa have actually fallen by 1.74 per cent.