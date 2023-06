USFDA observations in 2022 focus on ancillary infra, written procedures

The analysis shows that the nature of observations made in a Form 483 have been changing over the years and observations on issues such as laboratory control and core manufacturing processes have been on the decline. This implies that core manufacturing processes at Indian sites are more or less stable and under control, and now the regulatory focus is on ancillary functions and infrastructure.

Around 45 percent of the observations issued by the US drug regulator in 2022 were around unavailability of written procedures and facility maintenance, ancillary infrastructure, shows an analysis of Form 483s issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) by McKinsey.