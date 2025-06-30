Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh expects tourist inflow to double to 1.3 billion in 2025

Uttar Pradesh expects tourist inflow to double to 1.3 billion in 2025

To accommodate the growing number of backpackers, about 100,000 new hotel rooms have been added to the existing inventory across UP

travel tourism passenger air travel flight
premium
UP, the chart topper in domestic tourist inflow, has received hospitality sector investment proposals of nearly ₹1 trillion. (Representative Picture)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Uttar Pradesh (UP) is expecting tourist arrivals to hit 1.3 billion in 2025, indicating a significant uptick in its tourism economy.
 
This would be a 100 per cent jump over 2024, when the state had logged tourist inflow of 650 million. In 2023, it had recorded nearly 480 million domestic and international visitors.
 
Varanasi attracted more than 11 million tourists, an increase of 8.2 million from the previous year.
 
To accommodate the growing number of backpackers, about 100,000 new hotel rooms have been added to the existing inventory across UP.
 
The state’s foreign tourist inflow has witnessed a notable rise, with the number of foreign visitors growing to 2.27 million in 2024 from 1.6 million in 2023, according to state officials. 
 
Agra emerged as the top destination for foreign tourists, with 1.47 million international visitors in 2024.
 
UP, the chart topper in domestic tourist inflow, has received hospitality sector investment proposals of nearly ₹1 trillion.
 
The proposed investments pertain to hotels, resorts, guesthouses, wellness centres, and home-stays across 75 districts of the state.
 
Most of these are proposed in religious and spiritual centres such as Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj apart from traditional tourism hotspots of Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Noida among others.
 
Ayodhya, which saw the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, is now among the state’s top tourist destinations. It welcomed 16.4 million pilgrims in 2024, up from 5.757 million in 2023.
 
On an average, a tourist staying overnight in UP spends ₹5,400, while long-term visitors spend around ₹7,500. Hotel stays account for almost 41 per cent of accommodations, while inter-district travel within UP accounts for 80 per cent of all tourism activity.
 
Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh account for most domestic arrivals. Thailand, South Korea, and Myanmar take the top spots respectively in terms of international backpackers. 
 
Uttar Pradesh Minister of Tourism & Culture Jaiveer Singh has underlined the critical role of tourism in promoting the state’s trillion-dollar economy goal.
 
He has directed officials to draft concrete plans for attracting fresh investment and generating employment through tourism projects.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government is also mulling over leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to track tourist inflow.
 
The Eco Tourism Development Board has taken steps to improve connectivity and enhance tourist access and experience across the major destinations.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rajasthan bets big on solar power to emerge as a renewable energy leader

Co-working operators' office leases up 48% in top 7 cities: Colliers

Indian pharma eyes US gains as $63.7 bn patent cliff nears: Analysts

Premium

NxtQuantum AI-powered 5G smartphones to be next market giant-killer

Premium

80% domestic passengers expected to use Digi Yatra app by 2028: CEO

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshTourism industryLucknow

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story