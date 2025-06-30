Uttar Pradesh expects tourist inflow to double to 1.3 billion in 2025

Agra emerged as the top destination for foreign tourists, with 1.47 million international visitors in 2024.
UP, the chart topper in domestic tourist inflow, has received hospitality sector investment proposals of nearly ₹1 trillion.
The proposed investments pertain to hotels, resorts, guesthouses, wellness centres, and home-stays across 75 districts of the state.
Most of these are proposed in religious and spiritual centres such as Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj apart from traditional tourism hotspots of Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Noida among others.
Ayodhya, which saw the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, is now among the state’s top tourist destinations. It welcomed 16.4 million pilgrims in 2024, up from 5.757 million in 2023.
On an average, a tourist staying overnight in UP spends ₹5,400, while long-term visitors spend around ₹7,500. Hotel stays account for almost 41 per cent of accommodations, while inter-district travel within UP accounts for 80 per cent of all tourism activity.
Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh account for most domestic arrivals. Thailand, South Korea, and Myanmar take the top spots respectively in terms of international backpackers.