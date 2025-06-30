Meta asks investment advertisers to verify with Sebi registration info

Meta is asking advertisers running securities and investment advertisements (ads) in India to verify the person or organisation benefiting from and paying for the ad by providing their Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration information. This will be applicable for global campaigns targeted at Indian users.
Meta will begin rolling out the verification process on 26 June. Verification is expected to be available to 100 per cent of all eligible advertisers globally by 28 July 2025. The compliance will be enforced from 31 July 2025.
In the verification process, advertisers and payers will need to mention name and Sebi registration number (if applicable). Meta said that this verification information will be displayed publicly on the ads when they are running and for up to seven years in Meta’s Ad Library.
In March this year, Sebi had directed all intermediaries to register with platform providers such as Google and Meta for publishing advertisements. This was aimed at curbing investment frauds on social media platforms.
Intermediaries such as mutual funds, investment advisers, stock brokers, and research analysts will have to register with these social media platform providers (SSPMs) using the email IDs and mobile numbers registered on the Sebi intermediary portal.
Meta also added that advertisers should complete verification themselves, as the process may involve providing business documents or receiving a one-time passcode to an email address associated with the client’s web domain. “We also recommend that clients have at least partial access to any accounts that are running ads on their behalf in order to complete verification,” said Meta.
All advertisers will have at least one month to complete these requirements from the date they become eligible to verify.