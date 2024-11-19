Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Steelmakers urge govt to impose temporary tax to check cheap imports

Steelmakers urge govt to impose temporary tax to check cheap imports

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, became a net importer of the alloy in the fiscal year to March 31, 2024 and the trend has continued since, with imports rising steadily

Iron, Steel, Iron Rod
India in August launched an anti-dumping investigation into certain steel imports from Vietnam, which is still ongoing. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

 

India's steelmakers have urged the government to immediately impose a temporary tax to stem cheap imports from China, Japan and South Korea, according to the latest industry presentation, in a fresh move to pressure New Delhi to curb cheap overseas supplies.

"Surging steel imports is a major concern especially from surplus and major exporting countries including China, Japan and Korea," the Indian Steel Association (ISA), a producers' body, said in its presentation to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an arm of the federal trade ministry.

The steel industry's presentation to DGTR has not been previously reported.

The Indian Steel Association, which counts JSW Steel, Tata Steel and state-run Steel Authority of India among its members, said in its presentation dated Nov. 13 that mills were going through a difficult phase due to "severe stress" caused by unbridled imports.

"Surging imports at predatory prices" is a major concern for the survival of the Indian steel industry, the Indian Steel Association said in the presentation reviewed by Reuters.

More From This Section

India's renewable energy capacity to touch 250 GW mark by March 2026: Icra

Premium

Tea plantation firms record much needed profit boost on higher prices

Industry needs to drive in more EVs to enhance adoption: Advisor to PM

Deepfakes to social media: Online shopping scams spike this festive season

Smog disrupts supply chains, output for 3.4 million MSMEs in north India

The Indian Steel Association also mentioned that Vietnam, which was once a buyer of Indian steel, has now become an exporter of the alloy to India.

India in August launched an anti-dumping investigation into certain steel imports from Vietnam, which is still ongoing.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, became a net importer of the alloy in the fiscal year to March 31, 2024 and the trend has continued since, with imports rising steadily.

India's finished steel imports during April-October surged to a seven-year high at 5.7 million metric tons, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters.

"(The) steel industry in 2024/25 by now has lost margins by 68 per cent to 91 per cent and are under severe stress, leading to uncertainty of funding from investors impacting the capacity expansion," the Indian Steel Association said.

India's JSW Steel Ltd, the country's biggest steelmaker by capacity, last reported a third straight quarterly drop in profits, as rising imports dragged down domestic prices.

After going through the presentation, the DGTR asked the Indian Steel Association to submit a formal petition to help initiate an investigation to determine whether cheap steel imports have hurt Indian steelmakers.

The imposition of a safeguard duty will depend on the outcome of the DGTR investigation.

The ISA, trade ministry and DGTR did not respond to Reuters' emails for comment.

Cheap imports are eating into the market share of domestic steelmakers, the Indian Steel Association said in its presentation.

It said 17 per cent of the hot-rolled segment, 20 per cent of coated steel, and 19 per cent of the plates segment have been displaced by cheap Chinese, Japanese and South Korean steel.

China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam are selling their surplus stocks to India to cash in on strong demand for steel in the south Asian country.

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ed Osmond)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt working to address issues related to steel imports: Kumaraswamy

India's Apr-Oct finished steel imports at seven-year high: Govt data

Steel ministry favours temporary tax to check imports, says report

Govt set to tighten quality norms amid rising substandard steel imports

India's finished steel imports from China hit 7-year high in April-August

Topics :Steel importsIndian steel productionIndian Steel exports

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story