Vaishnaw takes charge of IT ministry, to focus on tech, manufacturing

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the government will push ahead with its tech-driven agenda of cementing India's global lead in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and as a technology and digital hub.

Taking charge of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), he said the Modi government's Digital India initiatives have empowered the common man, bringing transformative changes through Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and other enabling programmes over the last 10 years.

Vaishnaw retained his electronics and IT portfolio in Modi 3.0 government.

He took charge as the minister of electronics and IT on Tuesday morning, after assuming charge of the railways as well information and broadcasting ministries.

The minister said his efforts will be to ensure that technology continues to bring positive changes in lives of people in the country, and empowers youth with a promise of a future driven by new-age tech.

Topics :IT ministryTechnologymanufacturing science & technology

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

