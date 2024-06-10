Home / Industry / News / Info overload, over-advertising causing frequent basket abandonment: Study

Info overload, over-advertising causing frequent basket abandonment: Study

85% respondents say personal data protection is important when using conversational AI tools

online shopping
Representative Picture
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Information overload has come out to be a rising concern for shoppers, with around 76 per cent Indian consumers recently admitting in a survey that they feel inundated by “too much choice” while buying.

The Accenture report, ‘The Empowered Consumer Research’, based on a survey of 19,000 consumers across 12 countries, including India, said that the information overload has forced 88 per cent consumers to abandon their purchases in the last three months of 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Amidst a lot of information available, including competing claims, messages, advertising, choices, recommendations, algorithms, and apps, the report emphasises on an urgent need for brands to tap into the power of generative AI (gen AI) to reduce the “noise” around decision-making and increase engagement, loyalty, and sales.


What users say

 ·  74 per cent feel bombarded by advertising

·   82 per cent open to using conversational generative AI solutions while shopping

·  80 per cent find some part of the shopping experience exciting

·  75 per cent wished they could identify options that meet their needs more quickly and easily

.   74 per cent feel disappointed when the product they want is out of stock

·  78 per cent unsure whether a product will even deliver on its promises

·  55 per cent open to using generative AI agents to purchase for them



What consumers want from GenAI shopping advisors/ clients

 ·  85 per cent say personal data protection is important when using conversational AI tools

·  81 per cent want to know what’s behind purchase recommendations from conversational AI tools (transparency)

·  81 per cent say purchase protections are important for purchases made through conversational AI tools (reliability)

Also Read

High growth rate in Indian digital advertising a thing of the past: Report

Supreme Court expands scrutiny to FMCG after Patanjali misleading ads case

Advertising to churn out major revenue, drive growth of online video

Can Disney-Reliance combine redefine the Indian advertising market?

Brokerages expect a gradual recovery in advertising revenues for Sun TV

Ultra-luxury housing in India sees shift to ultra-customised marketing

Southeast Asia emerges as top choice for Indian tourists, finds Oyo report

ARCs to see 500-700 bps higher recoveries from residential realty: CRISIL

High property prices to boost debt recovery from realty projects: Report

UP govt steps up land acquisition for Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyadvertising

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story