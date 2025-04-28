Home / Industry / News / Call for stronger anti-scam education on crypto platforms, shows survey

Over 64 per cent of the respondents polled by global crypto exchange Binance said they used exchanges multiple times a week or in a day

ore than six out of ten users on crypto exchange platforms said there was a need to simplify technical content
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Anti-scam education content on platforms is one of the areas of improvement for crypto exchanges globally, according to a survey.
 
More than six out of ten users on crypto exchange platforms said there was a need to simplify technical content, whereas about four said increasing the frequency of notifications was a key area of improvement for these companies.
 
Over 64 per cent of the respondents polled by global crypto exchange Binance said they used exchanges multiple times a week or in a day. A majority of users preferred to limit their holdings on crypto exchanges to less than $10,000, ‘indicating a cautious approach to capital allocation, especially among newer participants’.
 
The survey gathered 29,847 valid responses across cryptocurrency users in Southeast Asia, South Asia and East Asia, including countries such as India and Sri Lanka. Binance has a global registered user base of over 250 million people across more than 150 countries. 
 
First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

