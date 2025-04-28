Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sanofi Healthcare partner for respiratory drug

Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has expanded its strategic partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited (SHIPL) to introduce a novel drug, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), in the country. Used for treating respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the drug is expected to launch in the second quarter of FY26.

M V Ramana, chief executive officer, branded markets (India and emerging markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “This partnership highlights our continued efforts to become the ‘partner of choice’ in bringing novel, innovative, and trusted drugs to patients. Beyfortus enables the access of healthcare professionals and parents to an improved drug in the prevention of RSV. Additionally, the launch of Beyfortus will help us strengthen our immunisation portfolio in India.”

The drug, containing the monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, is delivered via a prefilled injection to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in newborns and infants during or entering their first RSV season. It is also administered to children up to 24 months who remain at risk during their second RSV season.

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will have exclusive rights from SHIPL to promote and distribute Beyfortus within the country. This announcement follows Dr Reddy’s exclusive distribution partnership with Sanofi for their portfolio of vaccines in India last year.

“Bringing Beyfortus to India is a pivotal step in our mission to protect every child from immunisation-preventable diseases like RSV. In India, where the disease burden is significant and early protection is critical, this collaboration with Dr Reddy’s enables us to reach parents and healthcare providers with an innovative solution. Together, we are advancing equitable access to immunisation and improving preventive care for numerous children in India,” said Nitya Padmanabhan, head of Sanofi Vaccines (India).

Beyfortus has been approved for use in the European Union, the US, China, Japan, and many other countries around the world. In India, Beyfortus received its marketing authorisation approval in June last year from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Dr Reddy’s key therapeutic areas include gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management, and dermatology. Its major markets are the US, India, Russia and CIS countries, China, Brazil, and Europe.