Viksit Bharat target has a low manufacturing value-addition problem

Manufacturing’s GVA-to-GVO ratio was 21.96 per cent in FY15 and increased to 24.57 per cent in FY18. Thereafter, the ratio started to decline, falling below the FY15 level by FY22. Since FY23, irrespective of the change in the base year, the figures have fallen further below the FY22 numbers. A similar trend is visible in the GVA-to-GVO ratio for the whole economy.