AI deployment by logistics firms cuts RTOs by up to 20% for D2C startups

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming the backbone of logistics companies, helping direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups and e-commerce companies reduce failed deliveries and return-to-origin (RTO) shipments by up to 20 per cent, while improving delivery success rates and lowering operational costs.

For instance, during January-March this year, intimate wellness startup MyMuse was grappling with a surge in failed deliveries. Nearly 30 per cent of its orders were being flagged as non-delivery reports (NDRs), forcing customer support executives to spend long hours on follow-ups. Even then, resolution timelines stretched to 48-72 hours.

The company then deployed Parth, an AI-powered voice agent developed by logistics intelligence platform ClickPost. An internal case study by the logistics firm, in partnership with MyMuse, showed that AI integration allowed the wellness startup to automate its NDR management. Consequently, 80 per cent of the company’s NDR cases are now resolved within a day.

“Failed deliveries are a huge challenge for direct-to-consumer brands. Companies spend heavily to acquire customers, but if 30 per cent of orders face delivery failures and a large share eventually become RTOs, profitability takes a direct hit,” said Naman Vijay, co-founder and chief executive officer of ClickPost. The example underscores a growing trend in which companies are turning to AI to tackle one of the sector’s biggest drains on profitability: failed deliveries and RTO shipments. RTO refers to instances where an online order is shipped but fails to reach the customer, resulting in the product being returned to the seller, often due to failed delivery attempts, inaccurate addresses or customer refusal.

ClickPost estimates that brands using Parth have seen RTO rates decline by 15-20 per cent. AI moves across the delivery chain Shiprocket, meanwhile, has integrated AI across its platform rather than offering it as a standalone product. “AI is not something we have deployed on top of our operations. It is how the platform was built and continues to evolve,” said Prabhat Singh, senior vice-president of product management at Shiprocket. The company’s AI capabilities span checkout, courier allocation and last-mile delivery. Shiprocket Checkout verifies customers’ last successful delivery address before an order is placed, while its AI-powered Courier Recommendation Engine recommends the most suitable logistics partner for each shipment.

Around 40 per cent of sellers on the platform use the recommendation engine for every order. The platform also proactively notifies customers before delivery and allows them to reschedule deliveries if they are unavailable, addressing one of the leading causes of failed delivery attempts. According to Shiprocket, the combined AI-driven interventions have helped reduce RTOs by close to 20 per cent across its platform. An analysis by Unicommerce, based on summer sales this year, found that brands were able to limit RTO rates to 17 per cent, compared with nearly 25 per cent during the corresponding period last year. The improvement came on the back of deploying AI for delivery optimisation and customer communication to reduce fulfilment-related losses.

Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce, said: “AI continues to be a strategic focus area for Unicommerce. We are consistently investing in strengthening our technology capabilities and embedding AI across our product suite to help brands improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive sustainable business growth.” The company said brands deploying its ShipSense AI agent had reported measurable improvements in delivery success. Wellness brand DrVeda increased successful deliveries from 79 per cent to 85 per cent, while women’s wellness brand Krvvy improved its rate from 89 per cent to 93 per cent. Skincare brand Be Clinical raised its delivery success rate from 65 per cent to 71 per cent.