Relief for Vodafone Idea may trigger govt equity dilution, say brokerages

Relief from the government for Vodafone Idea (Vi) may come well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, triggering a possible dilution of the government’s stake in the third-largest carrier, analysts at various brokerages said.

The relief follows the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the government to reassess Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Analysts said this could enable a fresh equity raise and further debt-to-equity conversion, setting off a “chain of positive developments” for the telecom operator, according to Citi Research.

“With the share price now hovering around the critical Rs 10 level, AGR relief could pave the way for another equity raise. A successful equity raise would dilute the government’s stake below the current 49 per cent, providing the option to convert additional dues into equity,” Citi Research said in a note dated October 28.

Relief expected soon, banks may extend credit Citi added that the relief, expected in the coming weeks or months, could also restore banks’ confidence to extend credit required for the company’s capital expenditure plans. Clarity on AGR dues has been a key challenge for Vodafone Idea in securing its planned Rs 25,000-crore bank funding. “We reckon AGR relief could provide much-needed confidence to banks to extend credit to the company. This, in turn, would alleviate concerns about the sustainability of Vi’s network capex, which have arisen due to recent delays in securing bank debt,” the report said.

Analysts suggested that the relief could include a partial waiver of up to 50 per cent on penalties and interest or an extension of the payment timeline from six years to 20 years—or a combination of both. This would reduce annual AGR repayments to manageable levels, with Vi currently required to begin annual payments of Rs 18,000 crore from March 2026. “AGR relief could trigger a series of positive events for Vi, which could ultimately provide comfort to Indus Towers’ management to reinstate dividends,” Citi added. Emkay Global expects holistic policy approach Emkay Global analysts expect the government to take a “holistic view on the solvency of the company” and accordingly structure the relief. Of Vi’s total debt of Rs 1.96 trillion, only Rs 76,000 crore pertains to AGR dues, while the remaining Rs 1.18 trillion is largely spectrum-related.

“We note that leverage for Vi remains elevated even without AGR dues, and the government will need to consider plans for reducing spectrum debt as well,” Emkay said in its report. It added that since the Supreme Court order was specific to Vodafone Idea, the possibility of the government reassessing Bharti Airtel’s outstanding AGR dues of Rs 37,100 crore remains low. Supreme Court ruling enables reassessment The brokerages’ observations follow the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Centre to reassess Vi’s AGR dues, holding that any relief to the struggling operator lies within the government’s policy domain.