Office rentals in top cities surge 6% in 9M 2025, vacancy dips 3%: Anarock

Average office rentals in India's top cities rose to nearly ₹90 per sq ft in 2025, while vacancy fell to 16.2% amid rising absorption and steady demand, says Anarock Research

Office, Office space
In contrast, despite a surge in new office completions, average vacancy levels edged down by 3 per cent annually | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
India’s commercial office real estate sector continued its steady growth across the top seven cities, with average monthly rentals rising 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) — from around ₹85 per sq ft in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 to nearly ₹90 per sq ft in the same period of 2025, according to Anarock Research.
 
In contrast, despite a surge in new office completions, average vacancy levels edged down by 3 per cent annually, from 16.7 per cent in 9M 2024 to 16.2 per cent in 9M 2025. Chennai stood out as the only market with a single-digit vacancy rate of 8.9 per cent, the lowest among all major cities.
 
‘GCCs driving sustained demand’
 
“Multiple factors are driving office space demand in the country despite all headwinds. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are a major driver of office space leasing in the top seven cities,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.
 
“Several companies are now seeking high-quality Grade A office spaces with better infrastructure, amenities, and green-certified sustainability features. This has also increased the demand for new office spaces equipped with these facilities. Supply is following this growing demand. India’s economy and demography continue to expand, giving both domestic and multinational businesses headroom to scale up operations,” Puri added.
 
Resilient demand despite global headwinds
 
Despite global headwinds — including trade tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and layoffs in the information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sectors — demand for office space in India’s top cities has remained resilient.
 
Even as major IT firms such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys undergo restructuring and workforce rationalisation, leasing activity continues to hold steady, reflecting the sector’s underlying strength.
 
Absorption up 34 per cent; Pune leads growth
 
Office space absorption rose 34 per cent, from 31.3 million sq ft in 9M 2024 to around 42 million sq ft in 9M 2025. For comparison, in 2019 — considered a strong pre-pandemic year — net absorption across the top seven cities stood at 32.3 million sq ft, indicating a 30 per cent increase over the pre-Covid peak.
 
Pune led the surge in net office absorption, rising 97 per cent from 3.14 million sq ft in 9M 2024 to about 6.2 million sq ft in 9M 2025. Kolkata was the only market to record a 19 per cent decline.
 
Bengaluru topped leasing charts at 9.95 million sq ft, followed by Delhi–NCR (8.2 million sq ft) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with 6.6 million sq ft.
 
Supply up 15 per cent Y-o-Y
 
New office completions across the top seven cities rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y, from 34.07 million sq ft in 9M 2024 to 39.21 million sq ft in 9M 2025. Pune recorded the highest surge in new supply at 168 per cent, while Bengaluru delivered the most space at 10.41 million sq ft. Hyderabad and MMR saw sharp declines in supply.
 
Sectoral share: IT/ITeS leads, coworking gains
 
The IT/ITeS sector continued to dominate office leasing with a 27 per cent share, followed by coworking spaces (23 per cent) and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) at 18 per cent.
 
While IT/ITeS leasing dipped marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y, coworking expanded from 21 per cent to 23 per cent, driven by growing demand for flexible workspaces amid hybrid models, cost optimisation, and start-up expansion.

Topics :Real Estate Office spacesoffice spaceOffice space leasingoffice rentalsAnarock

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

