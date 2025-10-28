Govt developing ports as hubs for green hydrogen export, says Sonowal

The government is developing ports across the country as centres for green hydrogen production and export, Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) said on Tuesday.

“Across the country, over 12 million tonnes of green hydrogen-based e-fuel capacity has been announced. Our ports are evolving into centers of green hydrogen production, bunkering, and export. With unique geography along the key global trade routes, India is well-placed to be a hub for green shipping corridors, connecting domestic and international markets through clean energy trade,” Sonowal said during the India Maritime Week (IMW) in Mumbai.

Speaking at the same event, Shipping ministry's secretary Vijay Kumar said India is becoming a key player in the green hydrogen economy and tenders by the Solar Energy Corporation of India are catalysing cost-competitive green fuel production with cost as low as $571 per tonne of green ammonia, one of the lowest prices globally.

“Several ministers at IMW 2025 have expressed their interest in importing green ammonia, green fuels from India. We have the potential to become the suppliers of green hydrogen to the world, that is what we are working on,” Kumar said. India has already launched green shipping corridors. Recently, the government approved ₹69,725 crore ($8 billion) investment to revitalise India’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem. “This move lays a strong foundation of a golden era in India’s maritime sector, positioning India among the top five maritime nations by 2047,” Sonowal said. The government has also announced ₹19,989 crore budgetary support for the shipbuilding development scheme between FY26-FY36. Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd, India’s first maritime-focused NBFC, and the maritime development fund with a ₹25,000 crore corpus are designed to finance India’s maritime sector and for its green transformation, the minister added.

He also said that as part of the national vision of achieving Net Zero by 2070, India aims to reduce carbon emission per tonne of cargo by 30 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2047. “Flagship initiatives like the Sagarmala Program, Maritime Vision 2030, Harit Sagar Guidelines, and Maritime Amrit Kal Vision 2047 are leading this transformation,” he said. Kumar also said the government has carved out a roadmap to boost green energy uptake in India’s maritime sector. “Around 60 per cent of power at our major ports should come from renewables by 2030. We are already on a roadmap to achieve it. Major ports have already been told to electrify more than 50 per cent of their vessels, vehicles, and equipment by 2030 and over 90 per cent by 2047 along with energy consumption reduction and green building norms for new infrastructure.”

MoUs signed for Vadhavan Port, Adani to invest ₹53,000 crore India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) today signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) of ₹53,000 crore to invest in Vadhavan Port. The company signed an MoU of ₹26,500 crore for intent to participate at the port’s offshore projects and another MoU for development of container terminals with investment of additional ₹26,500 crore. On Monday, APSEZ had signed an MoU to invest ₹43,500 crore for the expansion of Dighi Port in Maharashtra. Indian Railway Finance Corporation also signed an MoU to extend financial support for the Vadhavan project to the tune of ₹20,000 crore. Evergreen Marine Pvt Ltd, a Taiwanese shipping firm also signed an MoU worth ₹10,000 crore for the intent of developing terminals at Vadhavan Port.

Additionally, UAE-based port operator Gulftainer Company signed an MoU worth ₹4,000 crore for intent to develop terminals at Vadhavan. The port project, valued at ₹76,220 crore, is estimated to become one of the top 10 ports across the globe once completed. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) holds 74 per cent in the project, while the rest is held by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). It will be India’s 13th major and largest container port. The first phase of the project is estimated to be completed by 2029. The port will possess a cargo-handling capacity of 298 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum, including around 23.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).