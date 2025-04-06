Warning lights flash for ER&D companies as auto sector runs low on fuel

Pure-play engineering research and development (ER&D) firms lagged behind their information technology (IT) services peers in calendar year (CY) 2024, hit by US election-related uncertainty, weak demand across sectors, and delays in client decision-making. That underperformance may extend, with a soft January-March quarter likely and modest projections for CY 2025. ER&D stocks have already dropped over 20 per cent on average since early February.

Girish Pai of BOB Capital Markets says deceleration and no-growth risks are rising, and the Street hasn’t fully priced in the earnings downside. Tariff hikes — including retaliatory ones — and fiscal tightening in the US could force further earnings revisions even into 2026-27 (FY27), where the Street is still pencilling in a rebound.

For now, attention is on the January-March quarter numbers. Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects steep revenue declines in the transportation vertical across Tata Elxsi (TELX), Tata Technologies (TTL), and L&T Technology Services (LTTS). Cyient, TTL, and TELX are expected to post revenue drops both sequentially and year-on-year. LTTS is likely to report a seasonal uptick in organic revenue, while KPIT Technologies may see growth ease. Weak demand and broader sector worries are set to pressure margins and could weigh on what is typically a stronger April-June quarter. KIE has a ‘sell’ or ‘reduce’ call on all the ER&D firms it covers.

Given the cautious sentiment and earnings downgrades, the premium that ER&D leaders command over midcap IT names has narrowed — from a three-year average of 60 per cent to 15 per cent, according to Antique Stock Broking — and may compress further. Within the ER&D space, brokerages flag higher risk for the retail and manufacturing verticals, including automotive, electronics, and chemicals, while other segments could see milder order slowdowns. The automotive segment, already under strain from a tech shift and soft demand, now faces new challenges — a proposed 25 per cent tariff by the US and expected countermeasures from other countries. These could disrupt supply chains, raise costs, delay capital expenditure, and trigger steep volume drops.

In a recent note, KIE analysts led by Kawaljeet Saluja flagged rising caution among automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on R&D spending as policy risks compound demand uncertainty. Companies say peak investment is behind them, and Tier-I suppliers aren’t counting on better conditions in CY 2025. The Trump-era tariffs, they add, are likely to intensify short-term cost-cutting efforts. KIE sees limited scope for a quick recovery in deal pipelines, which could weigh on 2025-26 (FY26) prospects. ICICI Securities has downgraded ER&D stocks, citing mounting concerns in the automotive sector. Analysts led by Ruchi Mukhija say the space remains under pressure from weak demand, Chinese OEM competition, and tariff-driven input cost spikes.