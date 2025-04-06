Govt should negotiate with US on trade deal, finds Indian CEO survey

A vast majority of Indian CEOs prefer that the Modi government engage in trade negotiations with the United States rather than adopt a retaliatory approach, following the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian exports, according to a dipstick survey of top executives.

A nationwide survey conducted by this newspaper soon after the Trump government imposed tariffs on several countries showed that 80 per cent of the 15 CEOs want India to negotiate with the American government (see chart). “The government should not take any knee-jerk reaction. The current government approach of wait and watch is the right way. The government should focus on global competition and not depend on a few countries,” said the CEO of a leading firm, asking not to be quoted.

73.33 per cent of the respondents said they are not impacted by the Trump tariff, while the rest were divided equally between seeing it as an opportunity and viewing it as having an adverse impact. “Economies that rely largely on international trade will be the ones getting impacted most. India, being a high (domestic) consumption economy, won’t witness much impact of the tariffs,” said the head of a large auto firm, asking not to be quoted. “The Indian government should review the duty on American goods because our import is much less. Except for agri goods, there should be no problem,” said the CEO of a large group.

Another CEO said India should negotiate hard with the US and utilise this as an opportunity. India, say CEOs, should work on negotiations with the US by establishing bilateral trade agreements, including buying more US goods. Earlier, Anand Mahindra, chairman of M&M, said India should have a measured reaction to the tariff impositions and respond in a way that does not jeopardise India’s long-term strategic interests. “We must build scenarios of the policies we should rapidly adopt to leverage the situation and emerge as the first and most reliable economic partner of countries around the world,” Mahindra said on a social media platform.

The survey showed that a majority of Indian CEOs (73.33 per cent) are not making changes in their strategies to meet the challenge of higher tariffs. Twenty per cent of the CEOs, however, are negotiating a new supply chain, while the rest are looking for new export markets. “We see more competition in the Latin American and African markets, as several players (including larger ones) will try to diversify from the US market and, as a result, competition in African and Latin American markets will increase, where players like us have been operating,” said the CEO of a mid-sized pharma company.