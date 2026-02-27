WCL finds 8 rare earth elements, critical minerals in its 6 mines in Maha

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), headquartered in Nagpur, has achieved a major breakthrough in exploration of rare earth elements and critical minerals after it found eight significant strategic minerals in its six mines in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

Talking to PTI, a senior official said the WCL found these minerals in its six Open Cast (OC) mines -- Adasa UG (underground) to OC (open cast), Makardhokra-III, Durgapur OC, Gauri-Pauni, Mungoli-Nirguda, and Yekona I & II -- recently.

The analysis found economically significant concentrations of rare earth elements (REEs) and critical minerals of Potash (K), Tellurium (Te), Titanium (Ti), Lanthanum (La) and Cerium (Ce), Rhenium (Re), Selenium (Se) and Zirconium (Zr), he said.

Potash (K) has strong potential for fertiliser and agro-chemical applications and Tellurium is essential for solar photovoltaic cells, semiconductors, and thermoelectric devices. Titanium has huge potential for aerospace, defence, pigments, and advanced alloy applications. Similarly, Lanthanum and Cerium is critical for EV motors, permanent magnets, catalysts, optics and electronics. Rhenium is valuable for superalloys, jet engines, and defence components, while Selenium which is used in glass manufacturing, electronics and renewable energy and Zirconium (Zr) is important for nuclear, ceramics, refractories and aerospace applications. Critical minerals are a subset of minerals considered crucial for the manufacturing and technological needs of industries, while REEs are a subset of critical minerals.

Studies were conducted through accredited agencies, and reports have been shared with Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) in Hyderabad for further technical evaluation, the official said. These findings indicate that WCL's overburden (rock or soil layer) and mine rejects (waste material left over after mineral/coal extraction) contain high-value strategic minerals, transforming waste material into potential revenue-generating resources, he said. "The discovery of REEs and associated critical minerals opens multiple diversification pathways for WCL. Extraction of REEs offers the opportunity to a commercial mineral resource, improving mine economics and sustainability," he said. WCL can expand beyond coal into critical mineral mining, beneficiation and processing, downstream material supply for EVs, renewable energy, electronics and defence sectors, he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed between Coal India Ltd (CIL) and the NFTDC to develop applied R&D projects, pilot plants, and demonstration-scale commercial technologies for mineral extraction and value addition. In collaboration with NFTDC and CIL, the WCL can establish pilot extraction plants and commercial demonstration units, positioning itself as a technology leader in REE recovery. As coal demand moderates in the long term, REEs provide a future-ready alternative revenue stream, reducing dependence on thermal coal markets, he said. "With these strategic findings, WCL in its future roadmap will work on a detailed resource estimation and techno-economic feasibility studies, process development for REE extraction and beneficiation, establishment of pilot plants and commercial scale projects partnerships with PSUs, private industry, and technology providers," he added.