Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

The proposed facility will be a tier-3 facility and will have a capacity of 32 MW of IT load. It is projected to be operational in the second half of 2025. The firm has already bought a land parcel spread over five acres for the proposed development. Web Werks has developed four data centers in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida, and two in Mumbai in the past two years.
Mark Kidd, EVP and global general manager, of Iron Mountain Data Centers, said that the company will scale up by securing land to build its third facility in one of India’s most important data hubs.
The firm is raising the standards of solutions with advanced hosting infrastructure, cloud-on ramp, network, and security, Rathi added. We Werks is also building new data centres in Chennai and Kolkata. The new Mumbai data centre will be built close to the highly connected MUM- 1 and the newly opened Mum-2 facility, which is a standalone greenfield data centre with 6 MW of IT load.