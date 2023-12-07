Home / Industry / News / West Bengal clears bill to impose 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing

West Bengal clears bill to impose 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing

Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said when the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, will become an Act, it will augment the revenue of the state

The minister said the state is yet to get Rs 467 crore from the Centre on account of Inter-State Goods and Services Tax (IGST).
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a bill by virtue of which online gaming, horse racing and casinos will be taxed at the highest GST rate of 28 per cent on full face value of the bets involved.

Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said when the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, will become an Act, it will augment the revenue of the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

West Bengal is one of the states which has advocated taxation of such online gaming and similar activities at the highest rate, she said.

Bhattacharya said activities like online gaming, casinos and horse racing are all games of chance and not those of skill, and in these cases, the right to participate and the right to win cannot be separated.

The minister, who is a member of the GST Council, said West Bengal has been in favour of taxing such activities at the highest rates.

She also alleged that there had been a delay in tabling this Bill in the assembly as the governor was seeking numerous queries on this. GST rates on these activities became effective from October 1 this year in several states.

The minister said that the state is yet to get Rs 467 crore from the Centre on account of Inter-State Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

Also Read

28% GST on online gaming, casinos, horse racing: What it means for players

GST Council okays 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing

28% GST on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals, casinos

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study

Tech continues to lead; diversification shapes demand in real estate sector

Submit bids for green hydrogen, electrolyser mfg projects by Dec 12: Govt

Renewable energy capacity to reach 170 GW by March 2025: ICRA analyst

Office rents up 7% in top 7 cities despite tepid leasing in H1: Anarock

Nearly half of Indian consumers want more diversity in ads, shows study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalGSTonline gamingHorse ridingCasino

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story