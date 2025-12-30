Why India doesn't move against CO2's malign cousin as methane tracking lags

The world’s first Global Methane Status Report (GMSR), released last month by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), says global methane emissions, caused by human activity, could come down by 8 per cent by 2030 below 2020 levels if countries implement their national climate plans (NDCs) and methane action plans (MAPS). This would be the largest and most sustained decline of methane in history. More ambitious plans could lead to a 32 per cent reduction in methane emission and a 0.2 degree centigrade reduction in temperature by 2050.