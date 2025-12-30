Labour Min's flagship employment scheme logs 235K registrations in 2025

The government’s Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) scheme saw registrations of 235,459 establishments on the scheme’s portal, according to a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The ministry estimates 2,070,135 beneficiaries who are first-time employees under the scheme, and 163,994 beneficiaries who are employers. The scheme remains applicable to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

What does the PMVBRY scheme offer to employees and employers?

The PMVBRY scheme was announced in the Union Budget for 2024-25. It promises one month’s wage of Rs 15,000 to first-time employees and incentivises employers to generate additional employment for up to two years. With an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme aims to create 35 million more jobs over a period of two years, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector. The scheme has a designated portal for “real-time monitoring and transparency”, according to the ministry.

As per the scheme’s website, employers receive monthly incentives for each additional employee, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 depending on wage levels. “Schemes like the PMVBRY are a good way to work towards employment generation since it focuses on matching employers and employees, and providing jobs where such demand exists,” said Rahul Ahluwalia, founding director, Foundation for Economic Development. “It is a much more effective way than doling out subsidies, which do not actually supply jobs to people.” What is the e-Shram portal and how many workers are registered? The scheme was initially known as the Employment-Linked Incentive scheme, which was announced to focus on employment generation, enhance employability, and strengthen social security across all sectors. It was later rebranded as Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana when it was made effective.