Europe winter travel costs for Indians drop up to 40%, says Cox and Kings

Why have Europe travel prices dropped this winter?

The company attributed the price drop for European trips in winter to fewer tourist crowds during the season. Average package costs across major European destinations have declined by 25 to 40 per cent between November and February compared to the June–August peak.

A seven-night itinerary covering Paris, Vienna, and Prague, which typically costs Rs 2.3 to 2.6 lakh per person in summer, has now gone down to around Rs 1.5 to 1.8 lakh in winter, Cox and Kings said in a statement. A similar trend has been observed in airfares.

How much cheaper are airfares to Europe this season?

“With India–Europe round trips Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 cheaper, the total cost of a European trip in winter is typically 30 to 35 per cent lower than in summer. The math is simple — less crowded, less cost, more value,” the company said, adding that the trend aligns with the peak year-end holidays and the wedding season.