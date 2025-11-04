Home / Industry / News / Europe winter travel costs for Indians drop up to 40%, says Cox and Kings

Europe remains a top pick for Indian travellers, and this winter brings extra cheer - package prices, airfares have fallen by up to 40% between November and February, according to Cox and Kings

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
With Europe being a prominent destination for Indians during the long winter holidays led by Christmas and New Year’s Eve amid a growing appetite for international travel, this year’s travel cost to Europe is down by up to 40 per cent for the November–February period, according to travel firm Cox and Kings.
 
Why have Europe travel prices dropped this winter?
 
The company attributed the price drop for European trips in winter to fewer tourist crowds during the season. Average package costs across major European destinations have declined by 25 to 40 per cent between November and February compared to the June–August peak.
 
A seven-night itinerary covering Paris, Vienna, and Prague, which typically costs Rs 2.3 to 2.6 lakh per person in summer, has now gone down to around Rs 1.5 to 1.8 lakh in winter, Cox and Kings said in a statement. A similar trend has been observed in airfares.
 
How much cheaper are airfares to Europe this season?
 
“With India–Europe round trips Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 cheaper, the total cost of a European trip in winter is typically 30 to 35 per cent lower than in summer. The math is simple — less crowded, less cost, more value,” the company said, adding that the trend aligns with the peak year-end holidays and the wedding season.
 
What do travellers gain from winter travel to Europe?
 
“Travellers get to see the local side of Europe — they spend time in neighbourhood cafés, attend small concerts, and discover cities as residents experience them, not just as tourists,” said Karan Agarwal, director, Cox and Kings.
 
Which European destinations are most popular this winter?
 
Cities like Lisbon, Seville, and Barcelona offer travellers sunlit European escapes, while destinations in Finland, Norway, and Sweden are popular for the Northern Lights, snow cabins, and frozen landscapes. Cox and Kings added that these destinations tend to get fully booked early due to their limited seasonal capacity.

Topics :EuropeTravel firmswinter vacationsIndian travellers

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

