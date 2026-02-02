Women-led startups see 30% jump to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradesh

“So far, ₹325 crore has been approved from the fund for assistance to startups, which has fortified the state’s startup ecosystem,” the official said.
Meanwhile, under the ‘StartInUP’ scheme, more than 3,000 startups have been recognised. Of these, over 900 are run by women.
About 2,100 startups have received incubation support, including technical guidance, mentorship, and business support. Currently, 76 recognised incubators are functioning in the state. These incubators have received assistance of ₹14.80 crore.
Since new startups need capital and market access in the early stages, the state government is offering seed capital and marketing assistance, benefitting 376 ventures with financial support to the tune of ₹26.43 crore.