Women-led startups see 30% jump to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradesh

Women-led startups have jumped 30 per cent, from 6,812 in December 2024 to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradesh (UP), bolstering equity in the doing-business ecosystem.

At present, there are over 19,000 startups recognised by the Central Government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the state, according to a senior official.

Women-led startups today account for more than 50 per cent of the state’s current startup tally.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had constituted a ₹1,000 crore ‘UP Startup Fund’ to convert ideas into business ventures by providing financial support at both the early and expansion stages.

“So far, ₹325 crore has been approved from the fund for assistance to startups, which has fortified the state’s startup ecosystem,” the official said.

Meanwhile, under the ‘StartInUP’ scheme, more than 3,000 startups have been recognised. Of these, over 900 are run by women.

About 2,100 startups have received incubation support, including technical guidance, mentorship, and business support. Currently, 76 recognised incubators are functioning in the state. These incubators have received assistance of ₹14.80 crore.