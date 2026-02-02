Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Women-led startups see 30% jump to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradesh

Women-led startups see 30% jump to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradesh

At present, there are over 19,000 startups recognised by the Central Government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the state, according to a senior official

women employment women at work
premium
Women-led startups today account for more than 50 per cent of the state’s current startup tally. (Representative Picture)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Women-led startups have jumped 30 per cent, from 6,812 in December 2024 to over 9,600 in Uttar Pradesh (UP), bolstering equity in the doing-business ecosystem.
 
At present, there are over 19,000 startups recognised by the Central Government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the state, according to a senior official.
 
Women-led startups today account for more than 50 per cent of the state’s current startup tally.
 
Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had constituted a ₹1,000 crore ‘UP Startup Fund’ to convert ideas into business ventures by providing financial support at both the early and expansion stages.
 
“So far, ₹325 crore has been approved from the fund for assistance to startups, which has fortified the state’s startup ecosystem,” the official said.
 
Meanwhile, under the ‘StartInUP’ scheme, more than 3,000 startups have been recognised. Of these, over 900 are run by women.
 
About 2,100 startups have received incubation support, including technical guidance, mentorship, and business support. Currently, 76 recognised incubators are functioning in the state. These incubators have received assistance of ₹14.80 crore.
 
Since new startups need capital and market access in the early stages, the state government is offering seed capital and marketing assistance, benefitting 376 ventures with financial support to the tune of ₹26.43 crore.
 
The state has also implemented livelihood allowance and incentive schemes to handhold startups. Under these, 115 livelihood allowance applications have been approved, and ₹2.46 crore have been sanctioned. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monazite reserves pegged at 13.15 mn tonnes across 8 states: Reddy

UPI transactions marginally up to 21.7 billion, value at ₹28.3 trillion

Govt ready to support radio sector expansion: Union Minister L Murugan

Gujarat leads India in renewable energy, contributes 16.5% of total

Premium

iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone market

Topics :StartupUttar Pradeshentrepreneurswomen entrepreneurs

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story