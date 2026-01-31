iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone market

Apple’s momentum in India is reflected in its performance in 2025, when it recorded its highest ever smartphone market share in the country, both by volume (9 per cent) and value (28 per cent). The company emerged as the country’s largest smartphone player by value, ahead of Samsung and the Chinese brands. By volume, Apple ranked sixth – behind Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi (including Poco) and Realme – despite offering a limited portfolio concentrated entirely in the premium and high-end segments, unlike competitors.

In an analyst call following its results on Thursday, Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company posted a quarterly revenue record in India in the December quarter, driven by iPhone, Mac and iPad sales. Cook noted that despite a strong growth trajectory, Apple still had a modest share of the Indian market, which he described as a significant opportunity. He added that most customers buying iPhones, Macs, and iPads in India were new to these products, underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead.