Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone market

iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone market

India's smartphone market is premiumising fast, with Apple's iPhone 16 emerging as the country's top-selling model by volume in 2025, Counterpoint data shows

Apple iPhone
premium
Apple’s momentum in India is reflected in its performance in 2025, when it recorded its highest ever smartphone market share in the country, both by volume (9 per cent) and value (28 per cent).
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 12:10 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian consumers’ smartphone buying patterns are no longer anchored in the budget segment. In a marked shift, the top-selling phone in the country in 2025, based on volumes across more than 210 models sold by all brands, was Apple Inc’s iPhone 16 base variant. The handset captured 4 per cent of the overall smartphone market, according to data from a yet-to-be-released report by Counterpoint Research. 
In absolute terms, India recorded smartphone sales of about 154 million units in 2025, of which the iPhone 16 base model accounted for roughly 6.16 million units. 
The iPhone 16, launched in September 2024, is currently priced at around ₹71,000 for its base variant. Attractive equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, supported by exchange offers structured by the Cupertino-based company, and Apple’s brand pull, have made the device more accessible to consumers. Nearly 60 per cent of premium smartphones in India are now sold on EMI plans, underscoring the market's steady premiumisation. 
The other models in the top five by sales volume include two from Vivo — the Vivo Y29 5G (second), and the Vivo T4x 5G — along with Xiaomi’s Redmi 14 C 5G and Apple’s iPhone 15 (fifth). 
The Vivo handsets are positioned in the affordable segment, priced between ₹13,000 and ₹20,000. 
Xiaomi’s Redmi 14 C 5G is similarly priced at about ₹12,000. In contrast, the iPhone 15 base variant currently sells at around ₹54,000, placing it firmly in the premium category.
 
“We are now seeing Apple’s ecosystem strength at an all-time high, as the installed base is ripe for ecosystem cross-selling,” said Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint. “Strong product and channel execution are helping Apple reach its aspirational user base faster than ever before. Given its current trajectory and strengthened distribution network, Apple is well-positioned to continue its streak of dominance in the Indian market through 2027.”
 
Apple’s momentum in India is reflected in its performance in 2025, when it recorded its highest ever smartphone market share in the country, both by volume (9 per cent) and value (28 per cent). The company emerged as the country’s largest smartphone player by value, ahead of Samsung and the Chinese brands. By volume, Apple ranked sixth – behind Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi (including Poco) and Realme – despite offering a limited portfolio concentrated entirely in the premium and high-end segments, unlike competitors.
 
In an analyst call following its results on Thursday, Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company posted a quarterly revenue record in India in the December quarter, driven by iPhone, Mac and iPad sales. Cook noted that despite a strong growth trajectory, Apple still had a modest share of the Indian market, which he described as a significant opportunity. He added that most customers buying iPhones, Macs, and iPads in India were new to these products, underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Nifty100 PBT could have been 8.5% higher without labour Code effect

Govt to provide AI tools, GPUs to universities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to provide AI infrastructure, GPUs to universities for skilling

Centre proposes amendment to allow drug imports via Navi Mumbai airport

Premium

NSDC International plans to widen Japan skilling through six states

Topics :IndiaiPhonesmartphonesIndustry News

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story