Women shatter glass ceiling, increase investments in real estate market

Women investors are raising their share of purchases in India’s residential as well as commercial real estate market despite its unorganised nature, lack of general awareness among them, and near-absence of aggregators that can provide a platform for investment in realty.

According to realty consultancies there has been a significant shift in financial trends with a growing number of women investing in both residential and commercial sectors. Anarock’s recent survey ‘Consumer Sentiment Survey from H2 2024’ showed 31 per cent of women bought homes for investment. “Our H2 2024 survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against 79:21 in the H2 2022 edition. Even more remarkable is their firm preference for housing over the other popular investment asset classes Indians gravitate to,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of consultancy firm Anarock.

For instance, Nidhi Sabbarwal, the founder of flower-recycled incense sticks brand Kalyanamm, who has invested in commercial space in Noida Extension, saw the value of her 600 sq ft office space purchased for ₹30 lakh appreciate to ₹50 lakh before delivery. Dishi Somani, founder, Dishi S Designer Jewellery, has purchased a high-end, 2,753 sq ft residential property at Godrej South Estate in Okhla, Delhi, with an investment of ₹6 crore. “I have always been drawn to luxury assets because I value exclusivity and exquisite craftsmanship. In my opinion, a home is an expression of a person's personality and way of life, not merely a place to live. Similar to designer jewellery, luxury real estate is ageless and provides comfort as well as long-term value,” Somani said.

Anjaleka Kripalani, founder of design and decor marketplace Angie Homes, has purchased an apartment in Gurgaon. She invested ₹5 crore to buy this 5,000 sq ft property. Despite their progress, women investors like Sabbarwal, Somani and Kripalani face significant challenges in real estate. These include cash transaction preferences, regulatory constraints, market shortages, and budget limitations under the Construction-Linked Payment (CLP) plan. Delays in under-construction projects, complex legal paperwork, liquidity concerns, and market fluctuations further added to their financial planning hurdles. "One of the biggest challenges is scouting for the right property and weighing the pros and cons," said Kripalani. "The real bottlenecks in my journey have been property registration, completing formalities, and handling the paperwork."

Annu Talreja, founder and CEO, Accacia, noted that women in real estate investment continue to face barriers, including unconscious bias and under-representation in leadership roles. The lack of women in C-suite positions within major real estate firms highlights the need for industry-wide transformation. “Women investors sometimes face skepticism regarding their risk tolerance or financial acumen. Yet, what’s encouraging is that more women are actively overcoming these barriers by creating their investment avenues, forging partnerships, and navigating the complexities of real estate,” she said. Accacia is an AI powered platform enabling ESG compliance. Payal Kanodia, promoter of Gurugram-based realty major M3M group, noted that while the landscape was gradually evolving, the progress remained slow in the sector where historically men have dominated primarily due to the traditional financial roles attributed to them. She highlighted that the persistent gender gap in real estate investment can be bridged through digital platforms that can empower women in this space.

“With the rise of digital platforms and social media, women leaders in real estate are now actively educating and empowering others, encouraging more women to explore investment opportunities. By creating platforms that encourage collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and mentorship among women, the gender gap in real estate investment can be bridged,” said Kanodia. Talreja added that developing specialized expertise in emerging areas, building cross-industry networks and leveraging technology to create new business models can act as catalysts to propel more women in this space. As per data from JLL, women still constitute only 15 per cent of the overall real estate investor base, but the trend reflects women’s growing financial independence and strategic approach to wealth accumulation through property investments.

“As much as 50 per cent of women looking for residential investments are now opting for properties priced over ₹80 lakh, reflecting a shift towards premium housing. Some are adopting approaches like “house hacking” — purchasing properties and renting out portions to cover expenses and generate income,” said Ritesh Mehta, senior director and head-North, West & East, Residential Services, India, JLL. Developers are paying further attention to this trend and are focusing their advertisement campaigns to target this buyer group with their lifestyle amenities, testimonials, and brand ambassadors. “These campaigns motivate women to be the key decision-makers and influence the decision to get a new home,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, Residential Transaction Services, at research firm Colliers India.