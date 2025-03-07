Champions Trophy 2025: Restaurants, pubs eye surge in sales on Super Sunday

With the men in blue only one step away from lifting the coveted ICC Champions Trophy, restaurants and pubs across the country are gearing up for a bumper sales day on Sunday. India take on New Zealand in the final clash tomorrow. Earlier in the series, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs.

“The excitement is high with this being the final. We are running multiple offers on beer buckets and cocktails,” says Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at The Beer Cafe.

The match will be screened live at all 51 outlets of the cafe across 21 cities, with deals on beer buckets and cocktails. “We are looking at serving over 10,000 guests and revenue will be in excess of ₹1 crore on the day,” he adds.

Restaurant chain SOCIAL is anticipating 5-10 per cent uptick in footfall and revenue compared to an average Sunday. “We are hosting a cricketing frenzy, offering special cricket-themed menus, and a host of engaging initiatives, summed up with décor to give fans those stadium feelings,” says Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Entertainment, which operates the chain. BeeYoung Brewgarden, a pub in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, is anticipating a full house with over 300 guests and a slow turnaround on tables as guests are expected to stay for long. “We project a 1.5-time turnover rate, and an average per-cover spend of ₹1,200, with an estimated revenue in excess of ₹4 lakh,” says Abhinav Jindal, CEO and founder, Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, which operates the pub and retails BeeYoung beer.

Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Wow! Momo is running several combo offers across online and offline channels. “From our database, we have also identified specific consumer cohorts for special targeted offers on run-chases, etc., which will be disseminated through push notifications and WhatsApp messages. With the match falling on a Sunday, we should definitely see a 30-40 per cent increase in transactions over a normal day,” says Sagar Daryani, co-founder and CEO, Wow! Momo. In Kolkata, Ambuja Neotia-owned Bombastic on Park Street and Dockyard – a riverfront pub – are running several offers on cocktails along with live screening of the match.

“Cricket is more than just a sport in India — it’s an emotion! At Bombastic, we are expecting a full house, while at Dockyard we are hoping for a 15 per cent increase in revenue,” says Nitin Kohli, CEO, Ambuja Neotia Hospitality. Amelia One BKC, an Italian joint in Mumbai, is expecting around 100-120 customers on Sunday as they screen the match along with enticing offers. Such marquee events become big revenue generators for the restaurant industry as people soak in the spirit of the game. “During tournaments, cafés and restaurants experience a significant increase in footfall and sales, with business rising by around 15-20 per cent on Sundays,” points out K Syama Raju, president of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India.

“Major tournaments also have a positive impact on the economy, driving short-term revenue growth. Increased consumer spending during these events plays a key role in boosting the food and beverage industry, making such tournaments a major driver of business expansion,” he adds. Beer sales have also skyrocketed as the tournament has progressed. "The Champions Trophy has been a significant sales driver for Lone Wolf, with a noticeable surge in demand throughout the tournament. The excitement of live screenings at restaurants, bars, and hotels, coupled with the seasonal shift to summer, has made beer the beverage of choice for cricket enthusiasts," says Atul Kumar Singh, co-founder and managing director (MD) of Lone Wolf beer.