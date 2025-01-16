Work in progress to power up Rajasthan govt's solar energy capacity

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

"The day is not far off when the state will not only fulfil its own needs but also supply electricity to other areas of the country," Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar said

To bridge the power gap, the state is planning to increase its dependence on solar energy from the current 12-14 per cent to over 40 per cent of consumption by 2030.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has started work on setting up solar power projects with a capacity of 17 gigawatt (Gw) in its bid to boost electricity infrastructure and production in the state. 
 
“The day is not far off when the state will not only fulfil its own needs but also supply electricity to other areas of the country,” Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar said.
 
Rajasthan is one of the leading states in solar energy production. With a solar radiation capacity of 5.72 kilowatt-hour (kWh) per square meter per day, the highest in the country, Rajasthan has been a preferred location for the establishment of renewable energy projects. 
 
Also, the state has the highest average number of sunny days at 352 per year. The total potential of solar power in Rajasthan is estimated to be about 142 Gw, which is nearly 19 per cent of the country.
 
To bridge the power gap, the state is planning to increase its dependence on solar energy from the current 12-14 per cent to over 40 per cent of consumption by 2030.
 
Prem Biyani, executive president of All Rajya Trade and Industries Association, hailed the government’s solar push, saying the solar energy production ramp-up was a long-standing demand. He flagged the difference between the prices of electricity bought from other states and the solar energy produced in Rajasthan. 
 
During the recently held Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in December, about 530 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed worth more than ~2.6 trillion. The state plans to touch a figure of ~5 trillion in the next five years, the minister said, adding that about 74 per cent of the state farmers were getting electricity during the day.
 
“In the coming days, we are trying to make the system even better, so that the remaining farmers can also be provided electricity during the day. This work is slated to be completed by the end of the rabi season or the winter crop season."
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

