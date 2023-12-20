Home / Industry / News / Working professionals have job redundancy fears over emerging tech: Report

Working professionals have job redundancy fears over emerging tech: Report

Despite these concerns, the report said 78 per cent of working professionals recognise upskilling as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing work landscape

A significant 43 per cent express dissatisfaction with the lack of adequate AI training provided by their employers. (Photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A majority of working professionals are concerned about job redundancy due to emerging technologies and believe that upskilling could help them navigate in the rapidly changing work landscape, says a report.

The report drew insights from a comprehensive survey that reached out to 2 lakh individuals, consisting of students, working professionals, and academicians.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A significant 82 per cent of working professionals expressed concerns over potential job redundancy due to emerging technologies. This finding underscores the unease within the workforce about the impact of evolving technologies on job security," the report by Hero Group company, Hero Vired, said.

Despite these concerns, the report said 78 per cent of working professionals recognise upskilling as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing work landscape.

This acknowledgment reflects a growing awareness of the need for continuous learning and skill enhancement to stay relevant in today's dynamic job market, it added.

"As professionals and companies alike are placing the long-due focus on sustainability, fitness, and mental health; job roles in these sectors will be in demand," Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, said.

The report further said 39 per cent of respondents believe that knowledge of AI significantly influences career growth opportunities within their current organisations.

A significant 43 per cent express dissatisfaction with the lack of adequate AI training provided by their employers, it added.

This highlights a clear gap between perceived importance and the actual provision of training in this critical technology domain, the report said.

It also said out of the working professionals in the age group of 18-55, both from metro and non-metro cities, 43.5 per cent of them express the need for upskilling every 6 months.

Eighty three per cent of the respondents believe that upskilling, particularly in AI, will enhance their job opportunities.

Also Read

Interdisciplinary dual degree in quantum technology at IIT Bombay soon

AI threatens jobs but more than a quarter of workers still plan to quit

US, China agencies race to shield secrets from quantum computers: Report

Shrinking of sarkari naukri: Why it's empty chairs in central govt jobs

Amid dull job market, tech graduates enlist in boot camps to boost skills

Realty developer K Raheja Homes sees strong buyer demand from West India

OEM, dealers to play Santa during year-end for EV passenger vehicles

India expected to be surplus in coal production by FY26: Pralhad Joshi

AI makes mark in drug discovery in India; start-up Peptris raises $1 mn

Flexi-staffing industry's Q2 growth highest in last 4 quarters: ISF report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :job sectorIT jobs crisisIndia's job marketJob growth

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story