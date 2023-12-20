Home / Industry / News / AI makes mark in drug discovery in India; start-up Peptris raises $1 mn

Artificial Intelligence
Shine Jacob Chennai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
In what may reduce the time period for the discovery of drugs in India, artificial intelligence is making its mark in the drug discovery segment in the country. In what may be a sign of its upcoming success, Peptris Technologies, a Bangalore-based drug discovery company, has announced $1 million in pre-seed round investment led by Speciale Invest.

“Around $2.5 billion and ten years are generally spent on getting any drug to the market, and its pre-clinical part is about five years. With our technology, this pre-clinical phase will shrink to one-and-a-half years, and its expense will come down from $700 million to $400,000. Thus time, cost, and the number of experiments will become advantageous for the industry,” said Narayanan Venkatasubramanian, chief executive officer and co-founder of Peptris.

Peptris is revolutionizing drug discovery through the implementation of its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence platform. It is transforming the traditionally lengthy and costly drug discovery process, which often spans over a decade and incurs substantial costs, making essential medications financially out of reach for many. This technology efficiently narrows down extensive chemical libraries to pinpoint promising drug candidates, marking a significant advancement over traditional drug discovery methods.

This strategic funding marks a pivotal step in boosting Peptris' efforts in advancing AI-driven solutions in the drug development/discovery sector, with a special focus on developing novel therapies for undruggable targets, particularly in oncology, inflammation, and rare diseases.

Peptris' strength lies in its strategic position at the crossroads of technology and pharmaceutical expertise. “The company intends to leverage and capitalize on the recent maturation of artificial intelligence technology in developing its proprietary drug discovery platform. The strides in unsupervised learning and the availability of vast chemical libraries have opened new avenues in the sector, offering substantial market opportunities,” the company said in a statement. Peptris is capitalizing on this opportunity by developing a proprietary artificial intelligence platform that reduces preclinical development timelines and costs multifold.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have secured investment from Speciale Invest. We are particularly impressed by their breadth of investment in the deep tech sector, which reflects a profound understanding and commitment to driving technological advancements. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey. The current funding will help us accelerate our AI-powered discovery programs and create a robust pipeline of potential drug candidates,” said Venkatasubramanian.

“The backing from Speciale Invest is set to catalyze Peptris' journey, supporting the expansion of the drug pipeline and further refinement of the platform. This funding isn't just an investment in technology; it's an investment in the future of healthcare in India, bringing hope of more accessible and affordable treatments to millions,” he added.

Peptris is broadening its research scope to include rare diseases, in addition to its ongoing work in oncology and inflammation. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s mission to leverage artificial intelligence for the rapid and efficient discovery of novel therapeutic options.

The integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, particularly in the context of rare diseases, addresses over 7,000 known conditions lacking approved treatments. By focusing on rare diseases, Peptris not only bridges a critical gap in healthcare/biotechnology but also makes a significant contribution to societal welfare, providing hope for patients and families affected by these conditions. Founded in 2019, Peptris is led by a founding team that combines deep pharmaceutical knowledge with advanced computational technology.

Topics :Artificial Intelligence in healthstart- upspharmaceutical firmsdrug discovery

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

