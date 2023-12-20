OEM, dealers to play Santa during year-end for EV passenger vehicles

The last ten days of 2023 are going to be the ideal time to buy electric vehicle four-wheelers, as dealers and companies are lining up heavy discounts for various brands ranging between Rs 60,000 and Rs 400,000. The players leading in terms of discounts in the EV space are Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor, and Tata Motors among others.

When compared to last year's levels, the discounts are much higher. Last year, discounts were up to Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh at best. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The current discounts by all the companies and dealers are huge, as far as EVs are concerned. Hence, people may prefer an EV rather than its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version. Take the case of Mahindra XUV 400 EV, with prices coming down, many buyers of Mahindra XUV300 may graduate to the EV version,” said Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman of the Academy and Research of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).



According to dealers, discounts are higher for M&M and Hyundai Motor, touching even up to Rs 400,000. Interestingly, for Hyundai Kona, the discounts were to the tune of Rs 300,000 early this month, and when Business Standard contacted a dealer in Chennai, they said it further increased now.



“The on-road price is around Rs 25.13 lakh for the Hyundai Kona, and we are giving a Rs 400,000 discount, including the OEM and dealer discounts,” he said. Earlier this month, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, had said that December is one of the best months in terms of retail.



Select Tata Motors dealers are offering huge discounts on their EV range - Nexon, Tiago, and the Tigor this December. The discounts range up to Rs 2.7 lakh for the pre-facelift Nexon, one of the highest-selling EVs in India. In September, Tata Motors launched a facelift version of the Nexon and had gradually stopped production of the previous model.



Dealers, however, have some unsold stocks of the pre-facelift Nexon. A Mumbai-based and a Ludhiana-based dealer both said that the discounts on this car are up to Rs 2.6-2.7 lakh as well if one includes an exchange bonus (when a customer exchanges a Tata car for another one). For the Tigor EV, the discounts are up to Rs 1 lakh, while the Tiago EV has discounts up to Rs 75,000-80,000.



Overall Nexon sales (ICE and EV) were hovering around 12,000-13,000 units a month until July, said a dealer of Tata cars. "Then in August, there was a slight dip because the company also planned a gradual production halt for the older variant, and supplies went down.



Moreover, customers were also waiting for the facelift version. From September onwards, sales have been in the 15,000-16,000 range overall across India. But we have some stock of the old model in our yards," the dealer source elaborated. So, discounts are helping to liquidate the stock. MG Motor, on the other hand, is seeing discounts to the tune of Rs 60,000 to Rs 100,000.



M&M dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh on XUV 400. “We are getting good orders for XUV 400 now after the discounts,” said one dealer. Meanwhile, according to dealer sources, M&M is also planning to bring in a facelift version of its electric vehicle XUV.400 in 2024. The discounts of the trailing model are thus high at the end.

Fada had noted while releasing the November retail numbers that the Passenger Vehicle sector shows potential for growth with year-end offers and discounts expected to stimulate sales. According to a Fada report, sales of electric vehicles of Tata Motors were up by 61 per cent, MG Motor by 38 per cent, and Mahindra and Mahindra by 492-fold in November, compared to the same time last year.







Historically, it is recognised that holding inventory beyond 30 days starts to erode dealer profitability as the financial burden is intensified by the high-interest costs of inventory funding from financial institutions," Fada had noted.



"However, the market faces hurdles in terms of a preference for 2024 manufactured vehicles and a notable slowdown in demand and bookings post festivities. The current Passenger Vehicle inventory, still above 60 days, underscores the need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to strategically reduce dispatches of slow-moving vehicles, especially in the entry-level category. Historically, it is recognised that holding inventory beyond 30 days starts to erode dealer profitability as the financial burden is intensified by the high-interest costs of inventory funding from financial institutions," Fada had noted.

Sales of EV passenger vehicles
PV OEM Nov-22 Nov-23 % Change
Tata Motors 2994 4830 61
MG Motor 644 891 38
M&M 1 493 49200
BMW India 19 262 1279
Hyundai Motor 82 160 95

