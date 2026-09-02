Yotta Data Services likely to file draft IPO papers as early as October

Yotta Data Services is targeting filing its draft initial public offering (IPO) papers as early as October and launching the issue by the fourth quarter of this financial year, as the Hiranandani Group-backed data centre operator looks to raise $1.5 billion through a public offering.

The company is also looking to raise capital through a pre-IPO funding round from private equity (PE) firms. The firm, earlier this year, raised about $150 million from high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

“My books of last year are closed. If I am filing in October, I will have to also announce the books of September, which will be done. All the bankers and legal counsels are in place and the works are in the final stages. We are just waiting for these private accounts to get closed,” Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO and managing director, told Business Standard in an interaction on Tuesday.

He added that the size of the IPO may be smaller even though the business is extremely capex-heavy. “We may end up getting almost this entire money or even more from PE and that may make the size of the IPO smaller. The size of the IPO will be decided by the end of September.” About five PE firms are expected to be part of the funding round. Yotta is not only building brick-and-mortar data centres but is also involved in the procurement of graphics processing units (GPUs) — mostly from Nvidia — which are used for AI computing. Through all the funding and the IPO, the company would not dilute more than 25 per cent of its stake and is likely to be valued at about $6 billion.