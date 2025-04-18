Home / Industry / News / Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns of fundamental reckoning in India's IT industry

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns of fundamental reckoning in India's IT industry

In a post on X, Vembu contended that inefficiencies in products and services have long plagued the global software industry

Sridhar Vembu
Sridhar Vembu
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu has sounded an alarm about the future of India's software and IT services sector, arguing that the industry is facing a fundamental reckoningnot just a cyclical downturn or a challenge from artificial intelligence, but a structural shift that will reshape the next several decades.

In a post on X, Vembu contended that inefficiencies in products and services have long plagued the global software industry.

"My operating thesis: what we are seeing is not just a cyclical downturn and it is not just AI related. Even without the uncertainty induced by tariffs, there was trouble ahead.

"The broader software industry has been quite inefficient, both in products and services. These inefficiencies have accumulated over decades of a prolonged asset bubble," Vembu, who stepped down as CEO in the IT firm in January to focus on R&D, wrote.

He noted that India, as a major exporter of software and IT services, has adapted to and even relied on these inefficiencies, with millions of jobs tied to the sector's continued expansion.

"Sadly, we adapted to a lot of those inefficiencies in India. Our jobs came to depend on them. The IT industry sucked in talent that may have gone into manufacturing or infrastructure (for example)," he said.

Also Read

Premium

Ultraviolette hits the gas, to come out with 10 new e 2-wheelers in 3 years

Tech tycoon and former Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu reacts on joining politics

Premium

Sridhar Vembu: The billionaire who gave up the CEO office to focus on R&D

'You should learn Kannada': Sridhar Vembu to non-natives in Bengaluru

'Naked greed': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu blasts rival Freshworks for layoffs

Vembu's comments come amid increasing concerns around the software industry's future as AI and automation threaten to upend traditional business models.

Analysts say AI-powered software could make development vastly more efficient, reducing the need for large teams and potentially shrinking the economic influence of software companies, especially in countries like India that have built their economies around software exports.

While much of the current debate centers on the impact of AI and trade uncertaintiessuch as tariffs affecting global tech supply chainsVembu argued that these are only part of the story. Even without these disruptions, he believes the accumulated inefficiencies would have led to trouble for the industry.

We are only in the early stages of a long reckoning. The last 30 years are not a good guidepost to the next 30 years. We are truly at an inflection point," Vembu cautioned, urging industry leaders to challenge their assumptions and rethink strategies for the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC's cheaper APM gas supply dips, costlier supply to distributors doubles

India-made electronics reliable, recognised globally: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt aims completion of infrastructure in nine plastic parks by 2025 end

India-made electronics products being recognised globally: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Premium

Lead role changes in cinema business: Bollywood makes way for South India

Topics :ZohoIT IndustrySoftware services

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story