Home / Industry / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets final FDA nod for Darunavir for HIV-1 treatment

Zydus Lifesciences gets final FDA nod for Darunavir for HIV-1 treatment

According to market research firm IQVIA, Darunavir Tablets, 75 mg, 150 mg, 600 mg, and 800 mg had annual sales of $275 million in the US

Representational image
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced on Friday that it has received the final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Darunavir Tablets 600 mg and 800 mg, and tentative approval for 75 mg and 150 mg tablets. The company said in a media release that the drug will be made at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Zydus Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

Indicated for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1), Darunavir is a protease inhibitor antiviral medicine that stops HIV-1 from multiplying in the body. The drug is also indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in pediatric patients three years of age and older. Darunavir must be co-administered with Ritonavir and with other antiretroviral agents.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to market research firm IQVIA, Darunavir Tablets, 75 mg, 150 mg, 600 mg, and 800 mg had annual sales of $275 million in the US. Zydus now has 383 approvals and has so far filed over 440 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-04 (FY04). ANDAs contain data which is submitted to the FDA for the review and potential approval of a generic drug.

On Dec 1, Zydus said that it had received final approval from the USFDA for Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg. Ivabradine assists in cutting the risk of hospitalisation for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure featuring reduced left ventricle ejection fraction.

Zydus Lifesciences saw a 53.3 jump in profit for the September quarter, led by robust sales in the domestic market and the US. Consolidated net profit was Rs 801 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 523 crore a year earlier. Total revenue from operations was up 9.1 per cent to Rs 4,369 crore.

Also Read

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know

Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Aurobindo Pharma to launch HIV drug for children in 123 countries

Why large consumer brands have a lot at stake in Disney, Sony deals

Govt to invest Rs 1,000 cr in handloom, handicraft sector in 5 years

Union Minister RK Singh targets 43% reduction of emissions by 2030

ITU reaches global agreement to open new 6 GHz spectrum band for 5G, 6G

Indian carriers could incur up to $1.2 bn per year for 200 grounded planes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDAHIV virusgeneric drugsMedicinesBS Web ReportsPharmaceutical companies

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story