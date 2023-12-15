Union Minister RK Singh targets 43% reduction of emissions by 2030

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, on Thursday emphasised the need for a 43 per cent reduction in emissions intensity by 2030, recognising emissions as a primary driver of global warming.

While highlighting the crucial discussions held during the recently concluded COP28, Singh underscored that per capita emissions in India are among the lowest globally.

"COP 28 has just concluded and one the important points discussed was emission...Emissions intensity should be reduced by 43 percent by 2030...This is the main point because emissions are the main reason for global warming...Our per capita emission is one the lowest in the world," Singh said.

COP28 was the 28th annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting, held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, but overran by a day.

COP stands for "Conference of the Parties", where the "parties" are the countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992.

For the first time, countries agreed on the need to "transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems".

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the world leaders to attend the beginning of the summit.

Addressing the COP28 closing plenary session in Dubai on Wednesday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said through India's G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that 'leaves no one behind'.

He also said the world came together at the event for climate action " to display positive collaboration and camaraderie for an action-oriented approach towards a greener and healthier planet".

"Through its G20 Presidency steered by PM Modi, India displayed the resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that leaves no one behind," Yadav said.

At COP28, India extended the same spirit as enshrined in the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family), Yadav said at the closing session, according to an official release.

He added that India congratulated UAE's COP Presidency for its "fairness, transparency and free exchange of thought".