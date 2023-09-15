Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for pregnancy prevention medication

According to data released by IQVIA MAT, Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System had annual sales of $330 million in the United States.
Since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-04 (FY04), Zydus has had 380 approvals and has so far filed over 444 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). Zydus Lifesciences reported a 109 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 1,086.9 crore in the first quarter of FY24. Revenue rose 29.6 per cent at Rs 5,139.6 crore.