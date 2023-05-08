Crisil SME Tracker: Lean inventory will shore up chemicals units' profits



These MSMEs — comprising 28-30 per cent of the overall sector and catering mainly to dyes and pigments, agrochemicals, and some niche chemicals — are expected to see revenue growth of 2-4 per cent in FY24. CRISIL Research expects the chemicals industry’s revenue to grow 5-7 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), supported by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the specialty chemicals segment.





But, their profits may be hurt by headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, even as robust domestic demand partially offsets weak exports.



Dyes and pigments are expected to grow in single digits in FY24, because of a major natural calamity in Turkey followed by a potential slowdown in major economies such as the US and Europe. Exports, which constitute 48-50 per cent of Indian production by value, have declined by 25-30 per cent, with Turkey accounting for some 10 per cent of the dyes and pigments industries’ total exports. The specialty chemicals segment constituted 19-21 per cent of the overall chemicals industry in FY22 and is expected to grow 7-9 per cent in FY24, led by construction chemicals and agrochemicals, where the end-users are expected to log double-digit revenue growth.