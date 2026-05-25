Clearing doubts on re-export, import monitoring and carrier claims

A: Yes, if the statutory conditions are satisfied. Section 2 of the Bills of Lading Act, 2025 says that every consignee named in a bill of lading, and every endorsee of a bill of lading to whom property in the goods passes upon or by reason of such consignment or endorsement, shall have transferred to and vested in him all rights of suit, and shall be subject to the same liabilities in respect of such goods as if the contract contained in the bill of lading had been made with him. Thus, endorsement can transfer the right to sue the carrier, but the passing of property in the goods should be demonstrable in any later claim or dispute against the carrier.