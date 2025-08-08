Home / Industry / SME / In an uncertain world, India's small businesses are sure about growth

In an uncertain world, India's small businesses are sure about growth

MSMEs hopeful about first quarter performance and most don't think US tariffs will affect them

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns
premium
Optimism about sales increased among MSMEs in manufacturing (62 per cent) and trading (60 per cent) in Q1 FY26
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Small and medium businesses in the country are optimistic about the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26) and those in the services sector do not see US tariff hikes on India affecting them, says a survey that was conducted before President Donald Trump cracked down on Indian goods.
 
A smaller share of manufacturing companies said the same about the tariffs, according to the third MSME Outlook Survey for April-June 2025 conducted by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The survey had 1,200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as respondents and is based on the MSME Business Confidence Index. The index tracks business conditions based on six parameters: sales, profit margins, employment, access to working capital, availability of overall finance, and overall outlook.
 
As many as 53 per cent of MSMEs in the services sector reported no impact of US tariff hikes. In manufacturing, 38 per cent of MSMEs noted an impact and 40 per cent did not. 
 
Business confidence among trading and manufacturing MSMEs increased in Q1 FY26 compared to the past two quarters. Such sentiment declined in the services sector. 
 
Optimism about sales increased among MSMEs in manufacturing (62 per cent) and trading (60 per cent) in Q1 FY26, outpacing services (55 per cent). The share of respondents expressing pessimism dropped significantly across MSMEs, especially in manufacturing, where it fell by six percentage points to seven per cent. 
 
The survey said MSMEs have achieved a strong foundation for growth amid improvements in operational efficiency, financial accessibility, and business environment. Although it was released before Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, it shows the country’s small businesses were resilient amid global trade uncertainties.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Trump trade tariffs: MCA planning to ease compliance burden for MSMEs

Premium

DGFT should consider re-credit of advance authorisations in some cases

Business confidence among MSMEs improved in Q1 FY26: Sidbi survey

Premium

DGFT should rethink provisions for deemed exports from DTA to EoU

Premium

Notification effective from date of its publication in official gazette

Topics :BS Number WiseMSMEMSMEsMSME sectorSIDBITrump tariffs

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story