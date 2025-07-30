Home / Industry / SME / Business confidence among MSMEs improved in Q1 FY26: Sidbi survey

Business confidence among MSMEs improved in Q1 FY26: Sidbi survey

The Composite MSME Business Confidence Index (M-BCI) rose to 63.75 during the quarter under review from 60.82 in the previous quarter. A value above 50 suggests positive sentiment

Sidbi
The report also indicated that fewer MSMEs experienced a rise in borrowing costs, indicating early signs of transmission from the Reserve Bank of India's cumulative 100 basis point repo rate cut since February 2025. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Business confidence among micro, small, and medium enterprises improved in the April-June quarter, backed by steady domestic demand and a supportive financial environment, according to the latest MSME Outlook Survey released by SIDBI on Wednesday.

The Composite MSME Business Confidence Index (M-BCI) rose to 63.75 during the quarter under review from 60.82 in the previous quarter. A value above 50 suggests positive sentiment.

Manufacturing and trading MSMEs drove the gains, while the services sector remained stable with a marginal decline, it showed.

The MSME Business Expectations Index (M-BEI), reflecting the outlook for upcoming quarters, stood at 62.19 for July-September and 67.88 for the first quarter of the next fiscal, suggesting sustained optimism despite headwinds like global tariffs and trade volatility.

A total of 88 per cent of respondents reported improved access to finance, up from 79 per cent in the previous round, the survey said.

The report also indicated that fewer MSMEs experienced a rise in borrowing costs, indicating early signs of transmission from the Reserve Bank of India's cumulative 100 basis point repo rate cut since February 2025  Over half the respondents reported an increase in sales and profitability, while expectations for the next four quarters remain bullish. Notably, profit margins improved despite lingering cost pressures, it said.

Among the other key findings, the survey found, about 21 per cent of manufacturing and 20 per cent of services sector MSMEs operated at above-normal capacity, up from 1214 per cent previously.

Exporters flagged concerns over tariff-related uncertainties, with 40 per cent indicating an adverse impact.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,200 MSMEs across 15 states and 45 districts, conducted by SIDBI's Economic Research and Data Analysis Vertical in partnership with the Academy of Management Studies, Lucknow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DGFT should rethink provisions for deemed exports from DTA to EoU

Premium

Notification effective from date of its publication in official gazette

Walmart to add 100K MSMEs in next 3 years under Vriddhi supplier programme

Govt may start scheme to help MSME exporters register in new markets: Goyal

UP govt to invest ₹125 cr in flatted factory project to support MSMEs

Topics :SIDBIMSME

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story