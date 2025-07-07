Notification effective from date of its publication in official gazette

The DGFT notification no. 59/2024-25 dated 10th February 2025 prohibiting export of human hair valued at less than US$ 65/Kg. was published in the Official Gazette on the 25th June 2025. What is the effective date of the notification?

In my opinion, the effective date of the notification is the 25th June 2025, although the notification says that it will come into force with immediate effect, because Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 says that ‘the Central Government may, from time to time, formulate and announce, by notification in the Official Gazette, the export and import policy and may also, in like manner, amend that policy’. So, publication in the Official Gazette is an essential requirement for the notification to come into force. Dealing with a similar provision at Section 25(4) of the Customs Act, 1962, the Supreme Court, in the case of G.S. Chatha Rice Mills [2020 (374) ELT 289 (SC)], held that a notification is effective from the date and time when it is published in the Official Gazette. This decision was followed in the case of Faquir Chand Vinod Kumar & Co. [2023 (8) Centax 199 (Tri.-Bom) and Patanjali Foods Ltd. [2024 (20) Centax 457 (Bom.). The Gujarat High Court, in the case of Adani Wilmar [(2023)2 Centax 325 (Gju.) had clearly held that a notification is said to be published only after declaration form and documents are signed digitally and uploaded for e-publishing and the date of e-publication of the notification on electronic Gazette is its date of publication.