5 lush escapes to explore in South India this monsoon and Bakrid weekend

South India becomes a lush wonderland as soon as the first raindrops fall on the parched landscape. From misty mountains to lush valleys, the region becomes a haven for nature lovers, monsoon chasers, and couples seeking a serene romantic escape.

As the rains arrive, South India sheds its summer fatigue and bursts into life – rivers swell, hills glow emerald, and clouds drape the landscape in a dreamy haze.

With the monsoon around the corner and a long weekend ahead for Bakrid, it’s the perfect time to escape into the serene beauty of South India’s hills. The southern ghats are a soul-refreshing destination for those who are just trying to relax and unwind, experience even with family, friends or solo traveller.

Top 5 places to travel this monsoon season and Bakrid 2025

1. Munnar, Kerala

During the monsoon season, Munnar is renowned for becoming a green paradise. The charm of tea gardens is enhanced by the chilly, misty weather, which makes Munnar number one on every tourist’s list.

This charming and peaceful hill station is enhanced by the frequent, intense rainfall. Long, scenic drives and leisurely nature hikes that produce lifelong memories make Munnar the perfect getaway even for a long weekend.

2. Wayanad, Kerala

The hills, thick woods, and abundant biodiversity of Wayanad, in northern Kerala, make it a popular tourist destination. The waterfalls, spice plantations, and wildlife sanctuaries are the main attractions for tourists.

Trekkers can explore routes and see several locations, such as storytelling caves, ancient ruins, and tribal villages, making it an excellent destination. Wayanad is a perfect monsoon getaway because of its beautiful scenery and cool, wet environment.

3. Coorg, Karnataka